ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

2,500-year-old terracotta gets Valentine Day's love in Italy

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sNQaq_0eEBK4Af00
Italy Terracotta Lovers The terracotta Sarcophagus of the Spouses is displayed in Rome's National Etruscan Museum, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. On Valentine Day museum's director, Valentino Nizzo unveiled a project to insulate the famous terracotta couple from the vibration coming from the intense traffic surrounding the museum that is endangering the fragile material with which the embracing couple is molded. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) (Domenico Stinellis)

ROME — (AP) — A pair of terracotta lovers caught in a tender embrace for 2,500 years are getting some Valentine’s Day TLC from Italian cultural officials.

One of the most famous lovers’ statues in the art world, the reclining spouses fashioned out of terracotta are being offered high-tech protection from the threat of earthquakes and lesser tremors from passing traffic outside, officials said Monday as they unveiled the 18-month project.

The Sarcophagus of the Spouses, made by an unknown artisan, is actually an urn constructed to hold the remains of the deceased. It is a top attraction at the National Etruscan Museum at Villa Giulia.

“The sarcophagus is threatened on a daily basis by the vibrations produced by the tramway and the railroad Rome-Viterbo” said Valentino Nizzo, the museum’s director.

The 18-month project includes the construction of an anti-seismic platform for the sarcophagus that will help reduce vibrations that threaten it.

The Sarcophagus, dating to the 6th century B.C., was discovered in 1881 in a necropolis in Cerveteri, a former Etruscan settlement near Rome. It was reconstructed from approximately 400 terracotta fragments.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KAKE TV

5-year-old boy asks teacher to dinner for Valentine's Day

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — It may have taken a 5-year-old to show us but kindness and friendship are still very much alive. It all unfolded in a kindergarten classroom with a lesson about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It was a lesson about kindness and love, and kids...
RELATIONSHIPS
Sunderland Echo

Love locks launched in Sunderland for Valentine's Day

The Pont Des Arts in Paris earned itself the name of the love lock bridge, after visitors attached personalised padlocks on to it before throwing the keys into the River Seine. Now, The Bridges shopping centre has unveiled its own version, where people can add their own heart-shaped lock, while...
WORLD
The Voice

Valentine’s Day mentality, love, important focus

Valentine’s Day is not a recognized state or federal holiday, however, it is important in many ways. Aside from the sales of flowers, candy, and a variety of gifts, sentiments in many directions are disseminated to individuals from six years to 100 years, and possibly older. The test could come to all of us. Expressions of affections are all around us.
POLITICS
Carscoops

Alfa Romeo Tonale Spotted In Italy Just In Time For Valentine’s Day

The highly-anticipated Alfa Romeo Tonale debuted last week but it seems like it is already out on the streets. Our reader Fabio Franco spotted a pre-production prototype of the SUV parked without any camouflage under the bright Italian sun and was kind enough to share them with us. The model...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Terracotta#Valentine Day#Art World#Ap#Italian#Etruscan#The Associated Press
ELLE DECOR

Stepping into This Apartment in Rome Is Like Traveling Back in Time

An invitation to Carolina Vincenti’s Roman apartment offers a rare thrill: the serendipity of surprise. The art historian—together with her partner, Paolo Scotto di Castelbianco, a food and wine critic—is legendary for the highly original gatherings she stages in a home furnished with Old World splendor. For a recent dinner party, for instance, they re-created dishes from a 17th-century menu they had fished out of the dusty archives of a Baroque palazzo. Other evenings might feature music and cuisine inspired by her Romanian ancestry, or readings of experimental poems paired with piano sonatas performed by Scotto di Castelbianco on his Steinway.
HOME & GARDEN
Miami New Times

Five Valentine's Day Cocktails to Get You in the Mood for Love

This year, Valentine's Day falls on a Monday — easily the least romantic day of the week. Not to worry, Miami bartenders are ready to get you in the mood no matter where you find yourself on the relationship spectrum — single, taken, or it's extremely complicated. So...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Europe
Place
Rome, IT
inquirer.com

Valentine’s Day weekend in Philly’s LOVE Park: Snow, roses, and engagements new and old

She said yes — a rare moment of romance during an unusually sleepy Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia’s JFK Plaza, better known as LOVE park for its large Robert Indiana statue. The perennially popular destination for proposals, weddings, and lovey-dovey selfies was missing its usual parade of visitors Sunday afternoon, as a messy winter storm and upcoming Super Bowl game kept all but the most determined lovebirds inside.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NWI.com

CVPA offers 'Love Letters' for Valentine's Day

Theater fans looking for an enjoyable way to celebrate Valentine's Day this year can get into the spirit a couple of days early with the help of The Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster. CVPA will present "Love Letters" Feb. 12 in the ballroom of the center. The...
MUNSTER, IN
BBC

The 102-year-old matriarch who made women feel beautiful

Ethel Kerr can be seen as one of the earliest black British style influencers of her time. Through the 1970’s to 1990’s – Ethel Kerr ran progressive and fierce fashion shows and beauty competitions in London and across Europe – around a time where not many events like this existed for black women and other women of colour.
Chamberlain-Oacoma Sun

Nineteen-year-old American man raped using synthetic drugs in Rome

Has caused shock Italy A nineteen-year-old American student has complained to police that she was raped in the historic area of ​​the Italian capital, Testaccio. “All I knew was that I was just a stranger waking up on top of me. For hours, she stuck me in bed unable to move. The victim told the Italian newspaper Il Messaggero.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Submerged Roman city in Italy reveals ancient Roman mosaics

Divers, snorkelers, and tourists visit all year round - to travel back in time and swim through ancient streets, past mosaics, statues, columns, and the remains of what was once a seaside resort for wealthy Romans.
WORLD
openculture.com

Archaeologists Discover a 2,000-Year-Old Roman Glass Bowl in Perfect Condition

If you’re planning a trip to the Netherlands, do try to fit in Nijmegen, the country’s oldest city. Having originally cohered as a Roman military camp back in the first century B.C., it became at the end of the first century A.D. the first city in the modern-day Netherlands to receive the official designation of municipium, which made Roman citizens of all its residents. Not that Nijmegen stands today as an open-air museum of Roman times. You’re less likely to glimpse traces of its city wall or amphitheater than to come across such thoroughly modern developments as the “dynamic living and working area” of Winkelsteeg, currently under construction — and even now turning up Roman artifacts of its own.
MUSEUMS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
79K+
Followers
90K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy