Florida COVID-19 update: The latest on cases, deaths, hospitalizations and more South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Florida on Monday reported 9,333 new coronavirus cases from the weekend as the number of infected hospital patients dropped to its lowest level since Dec. 30, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

The state also increased its overall death count by 582 over the weekend, bringing the one-week total to 1,447. The 7-day average by date of reported death was 207 on Sunday, the highest level of the omicron surge. Death reports lag behind cases by several weeks.

The number of hospitalized COVID patients was 5,506 on Sunday, down nearly 25% in a week and 53% from its peak during the omicron surge, data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows.

There were 926 COVID-infected patients in intensive care units on Sunday, a one-week drop of 22%. The hospital data combines patients admitted for COVID with those admitted for reasons other than COVID or who were infected after admission.

The 7-day average for new cases was 10,021 on Sunday, the lowest daily case average since Dec, 20, the last time the number was below 10,000. The number of cases in the omicron surge has now fallen by nearly 85% from its peak on Jan. 11. The counts do not include people who took at-home tests.

Testing positivity rates were below 15% in all three South Florida counties on Sunday, although Miami-Dade County had among the highest per-capita rates of new cases.

Vaccinations in Florida have gone nearly stagnant over the past two weeks with just 22,581 shots being given per day on average — the lowest number since Jan. 5, 2021. About 65.5 of Floridians fully vaccinated and 37.8% have had their booster shots.

To date, Florida has had 5,751,104 known cases of COVID-19 and at least 67,910 Floridians have died.

Here are the latest key statistics: