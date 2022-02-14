ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BIG's multi-storey film studio for Robert De Niro set to be built in New York

By James Parkes
Dezeen
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchitecture studio BIG won approval for a 44-metre-high film studio in Queens, New York City, which is set to be the "first vertical film studio in the world". The 760,000-square-foot film and television studio, which received planning permission last year, will be built for New York-based developer Wildflower Development...

www.dezeen.com

