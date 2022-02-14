ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

A McCormick Place casino would be yet another mistake

By Editorials
Crain's Chicago Business
Crain's Chicago Business
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe McCormick Place Lakeside Center should never have been allowed to violate Chicago’s...

www.chicagobusiness.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Chicago Tribune

A Chicago casino could bring the city a $150 million annual jackpot. But officials may need to bring McCormick Place to the table first.

As Chicago nears a decision on a winning casino bid, there is a lot at stake for the city, which could boost its financial fortunes and help plug its public pension funding holes with upward of $150 million in annual casino tax revenue, according to projections. But with three of the five proposals planning to use the McCormick Place campus, there may be a wild card in the works. McCormick ...
CHICAGO, IL
KMOV

Lumiere Place to become Horseshoe Casino

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Lumiere Place Casino & Hotel will transform into Horseshoe Saint Louis as an expansion of the legendary Horseshoe Casino brand. This transformation will include a refurbished outside look with the Horseshoe's logo, new floors on the inside, new slot options, and a Starbucks. The design team will also keep the interior as their classic design.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
cdcgamingreports.com

McCormick Place CEO warns of Chicago casino impact to convention center

The CEO of McCormick Place raised potential roadblocks Tuesday to casino proposals that involve the convention center’s property and said changes in state law may be needed before its sites can accommodate gambling. Three of the five casino bids the city is evaluating call for using part of the...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Mccormick Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
CBS Chicago

McCormick Place Gets Ready To Welcome Back Inspired Home Show After Two-Year COVID Hiatus

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Auto Show is drawing big crowds on day three of the event at McCormick Place. Up next for the convention center: The Inspired Home Show, formerly known as the Housewares Show, which was been canceled the past two years because of COVID. CBS 2’s Tara Molina is Working for Chicago and reports while things appear to be returning back to normal, there are still plenty of restrictions. They are restrictions some are putting in place as they return for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The Inspired Home Show kicks off the first week of March,...
CHICAGO, IL
KTEN.com

Union vote at Arizona Starbucks put on hold

The effort to unionize Starbucks workers is one of the country's most closely-watched labor organizing drives in years. On Wednesday, that effort was temporarily put on hold. Just as votes by up to 43 workers at a Starbucks in Mesa, Arizona were due to be counted by the National Labor Relations Board, the agency that oversees representation votes, the ballots were instead impounded and the vote count delayed, according to an NLRB spokesperson.
BUFFALO, NY
AOL Corp

New York state set to drop indoor mask mandate: Report

(Reuters) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday will announce the end of her state's mask mandate for most indoor public places, The New York Times reported, joining several states due to lift face-covering rules as the latest COVID-19 surge eases. The Democratic governor intends to let the mask...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup:

Arlington Heights Daily Herald. February 10, 2022. Editorial: Children caught in crossfire of battles over school mask mandate. Children caught in crossfire of fights over school mask mandate. Threats, name-calling, bullying. For months on end, the school masking issue has inspired behavior from parents that they would in no way...
EDUCATION
Crain's Chicago Business

Crain's Chicago Business

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

The news you need to succeed in Chicago. We cover startups, real estate, politics, dining and lots in between.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy