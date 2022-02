Maybe everyone was right. Maybe it’s not a good idea to publish a photo shoot from your lavish second date with Kanye West in Interview magazine right after it happens. There’s only one person to have ever done that, the actress Julia Fox, in early January, so we’re working with a very small sample size here, but it doesn’t look like it turned out well for her: On Monday—incidentally, Valentine’s Day—TMZ and other news outlets reported that it’s over for Fox and West, whose short relationship was nonetheless defined by several other high-profile moments, many of them involving fashion shows, funny-looking boots (on him), and extremely low-rise pants (on her).

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO