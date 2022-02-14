ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas Democrats sue over Republican redistricting law

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JkTsM_0eEBFEWN00

Kansas Democrats are suing top Republican officials over the state’s new redistricting law, which decreased the party’s competitive edge in the only Sunflower State district represented by a Democrat.

The Campaign Legal Center and the ACLU of Kansas filed a lawsuit against Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab (R) and Wyandotte County Election Commissioner Michael Abbott on Monday on behalf of 10 Kansas residents.

The plaintiffs are arguing that the state’s new redistricting map “cracks the most racially diverse county in Kansas in half in an attempt to dilute the voices of minority voters,” according to a statement from the Campaign Legal Center. They allege the map shows partisan and racial gerrymandering.

Democracy Docket, founded by prominent lawyer Marc Elias, has also filed a lawsuit against Schwab and Abbott on behalf of six Kansas voters. The lawsuit is arguing that the new redistricting map represents partisan gerrymandering in favor of Republicans.

It also contends the map “dilutes minority voting strength in violation of multiple provisions of the Kansas Constitution” by splitting two counties that are Democratic strongholds and “submerging” their populations into districts that are heavily populated by whites and Republicans.

“The resulting map allegedly contains non-compact districts that do not respect political boundaries or communities of interest,” Democracy Docket wrote in a statement.

Both lawsuits argue that the redistricting breaches the guarantee of voting rights afforded in the state Constitution, in addition to free speech and assembly.

The pair of lawsuits, both filed in Wyandotte County District Court, come after the state’s new redistricting law was enacted last week, according to The Associated Press. Gov. Laura Kelly (D) had vetoed the law, but the Republican-controlled legislature overrode her decision.

The map divides Wyandotte County, represented by Rep. Sharice Davids (D), moving a large part of the district into a neighboring territory represented by Rep. Jake LaTurner (R). Davids, the first openly LGBT Native American member of Congress, is the only Democrat representing Kansas in Washington.

Republicans have said they drew the state’s lines in such a way to bring Kansas’s four congressional districts as close as possible in population size, according to the AP.

The increased scrutiny of the congressional map comes as both parties are gearing up for November’s midterm elections, when the Democrats are looking to hold control of the House and Republicans are hoping to take control of the lower chamber.

Various states are in the midst of partisan legal fights as maps are being redrawn for the 2022 midterms, based on new population data from the 2020 U.S. census.

The Supreme Court last week ruled Alabama's controversial new congressional maps could stay in place while it reviews a legal challenge, overruling a lower court that had ordered the state to redraw its districts in order to give Black voters better representation.

The Hill reached out to Schwab and Abbott for comment.

Comments / 4

Related
The Hill

US says Russia has added troops at border despite pullback claims

A senior Biden administration official said Wednesday that Russia has added as many as 7,000 troops at the border with Ukraine, characterizing claims by Moscow that it was withdrawing forces as “false.”. “We have now confirmed that in the last several days, Russia has increased its troop presence along...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyandotte County, KS
Government
State
Kansas State
City
Washington, KS
County
Wyandotte County, KS
State
Washington State
Local
Kansas Government
State
Alabama State
CBS News

Google to restrict apps from tracking you on Android devices

Google said Wednesday that it will restrict advertisers' ability to track users of Android phones and other devices. It joins Apple in taking steps to strengthen privacy for U.S. consumers, a sea-change for the digital ad industry. Anthony Chavez, vice president of product management for Android Security & Privacy, said...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharice Davids
Person
Marc Elias
Person
Scott Schwab
Person
Laura Kelly
The Hill

The Hill

477K+
Followers
57K+
Post
361M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy