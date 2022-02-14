ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actors Who Got Caught Lying in Interviews

By Matt Singer
In a recent profile, Robert Pattinson admitted that he will sometimes lie during interviews. (Wait, was that a lie? Was he lying about lying? My head already hurts.) It’s not necessarily a malicious act; Pattinson claimed he mostly does it because sometimes he simply runs out of things to say. Imagine...

This week, Robert Pattinson admitted to making up stories during interviews "in order to say anything at all." New Batman and forever glitter boy admitted in a recent GQinterview that many of the outlandish things he's said in interviews are, in fact, untrue. His work as an actor never ceases, even during press tours for his films, as he’ll "just make something up" to keep the interview going. Rarely does a celebrity start the rumor that they don’t wash their own hair, or that they are too boring to keep even a stalker entertained during an impromptu dinner date, but Pattinson is not like the other boys, of course.
