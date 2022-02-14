ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Best places to get married in 2022

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F2rfh_0eEBEgvy00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Love is in the air on this Valentine’s Day, and what better way to publicly declare your love than by a proposal. Before you tie the not, it is important to know what you are signing up for.

Did you know the average wedding costs $22,500? That is a lot of dough! So why not get married in the perfect spot, as WalletHub announces the best places to get married in 2022 .

Read more top stories on CW33.com!

To help couples find the most wedding-friendly destinations, WalletHub compared more than 180 of the biggest U.S. cities across 28 key indicators of cost-effectiveness, convenience and enjoyment. The data set ranges from average wedding cost to venues and event spaces per capita to wedding vendors.

Here were the top 10 places, according to the study:

  1. Orlando, FL
  2. Las Vegas, NV
  3. Miami, FL
  4. Knoxville, TN
  5. Tulsa, OK
  6. El Paso, TX
  7. Tampa, FL
  8. Laredo, TX
  9. Atlanta, GA
  10. Charleston, WV
Source: WalletHub Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CW33

5 Texas cities among the most kindhearted in the U.S.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Five Texas cities have made it into VolunteerMatch’s top 50 Kindhearted Cities Index 2022 after being scored by their generosity, fairness/equality, environmental efforts and economic indicators. Austin was able to crack the top 10 at No. 7, Dallas listed at No. 23, Plano at No....
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Atlanta, TX
City
El Paso, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Las Vegas#Wv Source#Cw33 Dallas Ft
CW33

Texas named most pet-friendly place in the U.S.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Whether it’s an adorable dog, cat, or another animal best friend, you might consider moving or staying in Texas. Texas.gov reports that the Lone Star State has “fetched” the honor of being America’s most pet-friendly place. “So if you’re road tripping through the Lonestar State, we highly recommend bringing your pupsters along for the ride.”
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
KDAF

After ‘Dr. Death,’ disciplinary records still a secret, despite state law

A KXAN investigation found Texas patients aren't getting all the information they need about some doctors' histories. Our team searched through thousands of disciplinary records, spanning more than a dozen states, to discover some physicians are coming to Texas to leave their pasts behind. Patients wishing to research their doctors ahead of time will likely find incomplete, inaccurate and missing disciplinary actions — information that exists but kept secret from public view.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

State Fair of Texas shares Valentine’s Day recipes

DALLAS (KDAF) — The weather is a little chilly and love is in the air as Valentine’s Day nears and a tradition like no other, sweet treats will fill the stomachs of many on Feb. 14. The State Fair of Texas wanted to share a couple of their sweet recipes from its Creative Arts Best of Show Cookbook.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

What pizza is best in Dallas? Here’s Yelp’s list

DALLAS (KDAF) — Wednesday, February 9 is National Pizza Day. Many across the United States are celebrating with a slice or full pie — so, Dallas, where should you grab some?. We looked to Yelp to help answer that question, and here is their list of the best...
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

Dairy Queen selling Red Velvet Cake Blizzard for limited time only

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dairy Queen is selling a Red Velvet Cake Blizzard during the month of February only at participating locations in Texas. Blended with red velvet cake pieces and silky cream cheese icing, the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Treat is one to love and share with a special Valentine. DQ restaurants in Texas will serve up this buttery, tangy, velvety […]
DALLAS, TX
KDAF

KDAF

533
Followers
260
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

CW33.com is a news site where we house stories from the media wire and content exclusively made for our morning talk show Morning After.

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy