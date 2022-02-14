ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens players react to Super Bowl LVI on Twitter

By Kevin Oestreicher
 1 day ago
Another football season is officially in the books as the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals duked it out in Super Bowl LVI. Los Angeles came out on to 23-20, winning their first championship since 1999.

It was a good game for the full 60 minutes as it ended up being somewhat of a back-and-forth game that saw the Rams control the first half while Cincinnati was in control for the majority of the last two quarters until Los Angeles quarterback led the game-winning drive and the Bengals couldn’t respond.

Multiple Baltimore Ravens players took to Twitter both during and after the game to react and express their opinions about different moments. A few Ravens showed their disbelief over the injury to Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. that he suffered early in the contest.

The halftime show was also a point of conversation.

Ravens players also celebrated former Baltimore safety Eric Weddle winning a ring with the Rams.

Baltimore players also expressed their hunger for winning a championship themselves.

