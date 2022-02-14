ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Creek image wins photography award

By TownLift // TownLift
 2 days ago
ASPEN, Colo. — The Red Bull Illume Image Quest 2021 Overall Winner was Will Saunders with this picture on a rock tower in Indian Creek, Utah. In total, 47,447 images were submitted to Red Bull by thousands of photographers from countries all around the world. Renowned photographer, Chris Burkard presented Will with an award at a ceremony in Aspen.

I’m just super grateful, I never thought I would be here. — Will Saunders

Saunders worked with climber, Jake Talley, to help create this image. “I asked Jake to really shape his body into more of a powerful movement rather than the classic falling position. With grace and style, Jake pulled this shape out of the air, allowing me to capture an image that is unique compared to most of the literal climbing imagery we see. His body reminded me of a superhero,” said Saunders.

To learn more about Red Bull Illume, click here and for more information on the winners, check out this video.


