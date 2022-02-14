EU official says Iran nuclear deal is 'in sight'

Proponents of further pressure and an aggressive stance towards Iran’s government are continuing to make their voices heard on Capitol Hill even as the Biden administration looks to be leaving them behind in favour of the policies pursued by the previous Democratic administration.On Friday dozens of lawmakers in both major parties attended an event hosted by the Organization of Iranian American Communities, which declared that it supports the goals National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), an international group of Iranian dissidents who fiercely oppose Iran’s government and in particular its current president, Ebrahim Raisi, for his alleged...

