EU official says Iran nuclear deal is 'in sight'

WASHINGTON– U.S. Senator Mike Braun signed a letter to President Biden co-signed by 32 senators rebuking the administration’s negotiations for a new Iran nuclear deal. Co-signers of the letter led by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) are: Sens. Hagerty (R-TN), Cotton (R-AR), Grassley (R-IA), Marshall (R-KS), Tillis (R-NC), Rubio (R-FL), Scott (R-SC), Cassidy (R-LA), Braun (R-IN), Scott (R-FL), Lummis (R-WY), Wicker (R-MS), Ernst (R-IA), Boozman (R-AR), Johnson (R-WI), Barrasso (R-WY), Young (R-IN), Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Cramer (R-ND), Inhofe (R-OK), Hoeven (R-ND), Sasse (R-NE), Daines (R-MT), Toomey (R-PA), Kennedy (R-LA),Cornyn (R-TX), Portman (R-OH), Blackburn (R-TN), Lee (R-UT), Thune (R-SD), Risch (R-ID), and Sullivan (R-AK).
Comments / 0