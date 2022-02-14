ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU official says Iran nuclear deal is 'in sight'

By Adam Button
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOvershadowed by all the drama around Russia-Ukraine, there appears to be movement on an Iranian nuclear deal. In fact, Russia's foreign minister even held a call with Iran. Given the overwhelming responsibility on Russia's diplomats at the moment, it's...

US News and World Report

France Says Macron and China's Xi Agreed to Step up Efforts on Iran Nuclear Deal

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and China's President Xi Jinping both agreed on Wednesday on the need to step up their joint efforts to reach a nuclear deal with Iran, said a statement from Macron's office on Wednesday. The secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council had said...
WORLD
Reuters

Oil falls, caught between Iran talks and Ukraine crisis

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Thursday as talks to resurrect a nuclear deal with Iran entered their final stages, but losses were capped by heightened tensions between top energy exporter Russia and the West over Ukraine. Brent crude traded down $1.26, or 1.3%, at $93.55 a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
forexlive.com

Risk trades jump on news that Russian troops are returning to bases

There are a couple of headlines to digest here, so let's recap first and foremost:. Russia says a number of drills have finished and troops are expected to return to bases. Russia says that there are still going to be drills, involving almost all military districts and navies. Russia says...
WORLD
Reuters

Russia, Iran note progress in reviving Iranian nuclear deal

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on Monday and they noted a "tangible move forward" in reviving the Iran nuclear deal, Russian foreign ministry said. The talks on a new nuclear accord with Iran have been held in Vienna...
MIDDLE EAST
city-countyobserver.com

Senator Braun Signs Letter To Block Implementation Of Any Iran Nuclear Deal

WASHINGTON– U.S. Senator Mike Braun signed a letter to President Biden co-signed by 32 senators rebuking the administration’s negotiations for a new Iran nuclear deal. Co-signers of the letter led by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) are: Sens. Hagerty (R-TN), Cotton (R-AR), Grassley (R-IA), Marshall (R-KS), Tillis (R-NC), Rubio (R-FL), Scott (R-SC), Cassidy (R-LA), Braun (R-IN), Scott (R-FL), Lummis (R-WY), Wicker (R-MS), Ernst (R-IA), Boozman (R-AR), Johnson (R-WI), Barrasso (R-WY), Young (R-IN), Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Cramer (R-ND), Inhofe (R-OK), Hoeven (R-ND), Sasse (R-NE), Daines (R-MT), Toomey (R-PA), Kennedy (R-LA),Cornyn (R-TX), Portman (R-OH), Blackburn (R-TN), Lee (R-UT), Thune (R-SD), Risch (R-ID), and Sullivan (R-AK).
CONGRESS & COURTS
Economy
World
Oil Prices
OilPrice.com

Optimism Over Iran Nuclear Deal Drags Oil Prices Down

- Largely thanks to a colder-than-average January, European gas stocks are now below 38% of aggregate storage capacity and remain well below any historical range. - With Gazprom minimizing gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, Brussels is seeking to clinch guarantees from the US and other producers that would cover its needs in case the Russia-Ukraine conflict degenerates into war.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Possible Iran Nuclear Deal Could Reverse Oil Rally

U.S. and Iran may soon close a nuclear deal that could take the wind out of the latest oil rally's sails, according to traders interviewed by Reuters. The talks between Washington and Tehran resume this week, and expectations are that this would be the final round that would end with either a deal or a "nuclear crisis", according to the U.S. side.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
hot96.com

Iran nuclear talks will resume on Tuesday, EU confirms

VIENNA (Reuters) – Indirect talks in Vienna between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal will resume on Tuesday, the European Union, which is coordinating the talks, confirmed on Monday. “Following a short break, the 8th round of negotiations in Vienna in the framework...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Democrats join Republicans at Iran conference trashing Obama’s nuclear deal

Proponents of further pressure and an aggressive stance towards Iran’s government are continuing to make their voices heard on Capitol Hill even as the Biden administration looks to be leaving them behind in favour of the policies pursued by the previous Democratic administration.On Friday dozens of lawmakers in both major parties attended an event hosted by the Organization of Iranian American Communities, which declared that it supports the goals National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), an international group of Iranian dissidents who fiercely oppose Iran’s government and in particular its current president, Ebrahim Raisi, for his alleged...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

European Union ambassador says Russia-Ukraine crisis has unified the EU and NATO: "For us, this is existential"

European Union Ambassador to the U.S. Stavros Lambrinidis blamed Russia for the tensions with Ukraine, the European Union and the rest of the world, saying that Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions have helped unify western powers. Although the European Union is prepared for a possible Russian invasion of its neighbor, the ambassador told CBS News that the continent is hopeful Putin will not move to war.
POLITICS
The Independent

Nato defence ministers meet as Putin says Russia is open to more Ukraine talks

Ben Wallace will meet with fellow Nato defence ministers in Brussels on Wednesday as efforts continue to avert a war in Ukraine.The Defence Secretary will join Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin amid ongoing tensions in eastern Europe as the alliance considers its response to the 130,000 Russian troops massing at Ukraine’s borders.The meeting comes after President Putin said on Tuesday that Russia did not want another war, and was open to further dialogue with the US and its Nato allies.In the UK, armed forces minister James Heappey said he was cautiously optimistic about news...
POLITICS
forexlive.com

UK defence minister says have not seen any evidence of Russian withdrawal

He also adds that it is unhelpful to speculate on dates for a possible invasion. Well, the rhetoric built up at the moment is that Russia is saying that its troops are leaving after supposed military drills but other nations are claiming that to not equate to a meaningful withdrawal in any potential attack against Ukraine.
WORLD
forexlive.com

Ukraine defence minister says latest threat assessments do not contain anything unexpected

Reznikov says that the latest threat assessments are consistent with earlier views and that they do not contain anything unexpected. I guess that is code for there isn't anything untoward from Russia for the time being but that doesn't mean that the threat has receded or subsided completely. We'll see how things go in the day(s) ahead to be certain.
POLITICS

