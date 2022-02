The shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) observed strong gains in recent months despite a surge in coronavirus cases due to the Omicron variant. This can be largely attributed to the revival in travel demand which pushed the company’s system-wide occupancy rate from 42% in Q2 2021 to 55% in Q3 2021. Moreover, Hyatt reported $209 million of operating cash flow for the nine months ending in September against the 463 million of cash burn a year ago. Notably, the revenues increased by just 19% over the prior year. Given the likelihood of an uptick in travel demand over the coming quarters and Hyatt’s sizable domestic presence, Trefis believes that the stock is likely to retain its value post earnings. We highlight the quarterly trends in revenues, earnings, stock price, and expectations for Q4 2021 in an interactive dashboard analysis, Hyatt Hotels Earnings Preview.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO