Slovakia receives counterproposal to nuclear energy tax from utility SE

PRAGUE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Slovakia’s Economy Ministry said on Monday it had received a counterproposal from the country’s dominant utility to plans for a tax on “excess profit” on nuclear power output due to be discussed in parliament this week.

The government approved the plans - aimed at easing the impact of surging energy bills, and prepared quietly without the standard round of consultations - last week, and wants the extraordinary tax in place from March.

Slovenske Elektrarne (SE), majority-owned by Italy’s Enel and Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s EPH, operates the country’s nuclear power stations and has warned it would lead to losses and even bankruptcy.

The government has rejected those claims, and the bill heads on Tuesday to parliament, where the ruling coalition holds a majority. A vote is likely this week.

The Economy Ministry said on Monday that it had received a counterproposal from SE investors “which should help ensure affordable energy for households”, but did not provide any other details.

The government aims to raise around a net 50 million euros ($56.5 million) for state coffers this year and around 300 million euros per year in the following years with the proposed tax. SE presented higher estimates.

In a statement last week, SE said the tax would put the company with 3.7 billion euro debt into deep losses that could lead to banks rejecting proposals to put off debt payments, and bankruptcy.

It warned that the launch of two new units at the Mochovce nuclear plant - a 6 billion euro investment that has already faced years of delay and cost overruns - would be jeopardised.

Enel and EPH jointly hold 66% of SE, while the state holds the rest. Enel and EPH declined to comment on Monday, while SE did not immediately reply to questions.

The government proposal comes as inflation soars to a more than 17-year high, with energy prices rising 13% last month. ($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes in Milan; Editing by Jan Lopatka and Jan Harvey)