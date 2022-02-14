ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

American Airlines flight attendant smashes coffee pot on passenger trying to open exit door

By Michelle Shen, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., had to land in Kansas City, Missouri, because of "an unruly passenger displaying erratic behavior," according to the company.

The passenger had to be subdued by the crew with the help of other passengers, American Airlines told USA TODAY. According to a release from the FBI, Juan Remberto Rivas, a 50 year-old man who stood at 6 feet 3 inches and weighed 240 pounds, began creating disturbances on the plane and threatening flight attendants.

The report said he walked into the cockpit area and grabbed a plastic knife, holding it in his shirt sleeve "like a shank." He also grabbed a champagne bottle and attempted to break the bottle on the counter. He proceeded to kick and shove the service cart into the flight attendants.

Rivas tried to open the aircraft exit door, pulling hard on the handle with one hand, at first, and then with both of his hands. A flight attendant grabbed a coffee pot and smashed it on Rivas' head, and several passengers came forward to assist the flight attendants. One of the passengers, a police officer, pulled him away from the door, and another punched Rivas in the jaw as a third passenger grabbed his neck and pulled him to the floor, according to the report. Passengers and flight attendants restrained Rivas with zip ties and duct tape.

The flight landed safely at the Kansas City International Airport, where the FBI was waiting. Rivas was charged with one count of assaulting and intimidating a flight attendant.

Passengers on the flight tweeted about the experience as the FBI took Rivas into custody.

"We’re grateful to our crew members, who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and who handled the circumstances with the utmost skill and professionalism. We also appreciate the customers who stepped in to assist our crew," American Airlines said in a statement.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants said in a tweet that the suspect had tried to open a passenger door.

"This violent behavior must stop. APFA will continue to collaborate with other Flight Attendant and Customer Service Agent Unions, the Department of Transportation, the Federal Aviation Administration, and Congress to ensure these offenders are prosecuted to the full extent of the law with appropriate fines, criminal penalties, and applicable flying bans,” the association tweeted.

Unruly passengers face fines: These passengers spit, punched and kicked at airline crew members. Now, they face hefty fines.

Airline staff members have been struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic, facing increased threats amid masking policies and taking on more responsibilities among staffing shortages because of a tight labor market and COVID-19 outbreaks.

In October, American Airlines banned a passenger who injured a flight attendant , and in November, a passenger punched an airline employee in the head.

By the end of 2021,5,981 cases of unruly passengers were reported, 4,290 of which were mask-related, according to data from the Federal Aviation Administration .

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA called on the government, airlines and airports to do more to reduce the number of such incidents, begging before Congress in September for more support for a ban on to-go alcohol at the airport, shared no-fly lists between airlines and federal criminal prosecution of the most egregious cases of violence.

Requests for help with air rage sent to Congress: 'Anxious, fearful' flight attendants plead for Congress' help to deal with air rage

As part of the Federal Aviation Administration's Reauthorization Bill , the FAA can propose up to $37,000 per violation in cases of unruly passengers. Previously, the maximum civil penalty per violation was $25,000.

Michelle Shen is a Money & Tech digital reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach her @michelle_shen10 on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: American Airlines flight attendant smashes coffee pot on passenger trying to open exit door

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
liveandletsfly.com

American Airlines Flight Attendant Upgrades His Girlfriend To First Class After Takeoff, Sits Down Next To Her, Spends Flight Loudly Chatting…

Have we discovered another reason why the union representing American Airlines flight attendants demanded cutbacks in beverage and meal service onboard: so flight attendants can upgrade and fraternize with their significant others?. American Airlines Flight Attendant Upgrades Girlfriend, Spends The Flight Chatting With Her Instead Of Working. A reader, whom...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
TravelPulse

Flight Gets Diverted After Unruly Passenger Threatens Crew Member

An American Airlines flight bound from North Carolina to Southern California was diverted to New Mexico on Monday night when an unidentified passenger aimed a “threatening statement” at a crewmember. "American Airlines flight 482 from Charlotte (CLT) to Los Angeles (LAX) diverted to Albuquerque (ABQ) following a passenger...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Coffee Pot#Fbi
TravelNoire

Airline Passenger Hit In The Head With Coffee Pot After Attempting To Enter Cockpit

An American Airlines flight was diverted just before the start of Super Bowl Sunday and a bloodied man was handcuffed and arrested, according to reports. American Airlines flight AA1775 departing LAX to DC was diverted to Kansas City International Airport because, according to FBI Kansas City’s Special Agent Charles Dayoub, a passenger was “interfering with the flight crew.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
New York Post

Delta passenger tried to open exit door in hopes of sharing COVID vaccine views

An Oregon man tried to open an emergency exit on a Delta Air Lines flight so passengers could hear his take on COVID-19 vaccines, federal authorities said. Michael Brandon Demarre, 32, was charged with threatening to interfere and interfering with flight crew during Friday’s flight from Salt Lake City to his home in Portland, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

How A Flight Attendant Used A Coffee Pot To Avoid Disaster

People rarely describe flight meals as delicious or appetizing. Most folks tend to just put up with them because their options are limited. According to TIME, this can be attributed to several reasons such as the fact that most "pre-made meals" are frozen before takeoff and flight attendants only get the chance to thaw them after take-off. Charles Spence, a professor who teaches experimental psychology at the University of Oxford, explained that "Meals are prepared in advance, so they are shelf-stable for a number of hours. Then it's reheated in less than ideal conditions, which contributes to it not tasting great."
LIFESTYLE
CBS News

Singer dies after deliberately catching COVID-19

A popular Czech folk singer who deliberately caught COVID-19 has died, her son says. Hanka Horka, who was not vaccinated, caught the virus from her son and husband, who are vaccinated but still caught it over the holidays, according to BBC News. The 57-year-old purposefully did not stay away from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

389K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy