American Airlines flight attendant smashes coffee pot on passenger trying to open exit door

An American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., had to land in Kansas City, Missouri, because of "an unruly passenger displaying erratic behavior," according to the company.

The passenger had to be subdued by the crew with the help of other passengers, American Airlines told USA TODAY. According to a release from the FBI, Juan Remberto Rivas, a 50 year-old man who stood at 6 feet 3 inches and weighed 240 pounds, began creating disturbances on the plane and threatening flight attendants.

The report said he walked into the cockpit area and grabbed a plastic knife, holding it in his shirt sleeve "like a shank." He also grabbed a champagne bottle and attempted to break the bottle on the counter. He proceeded to kick and shove the service cart into the flight attendants.

Rivas tried to open the aircraft exit door, pulling hard on the handle with one hand, at first, and then with both of his hands. A flight attendant grabbed a coffee pot and smashed it on Rivas' head, and several passengers came forward to assist the flight attendants. One of the passengers, a police officer, pulled him away from the door, and another punched Rivas in the jaw as a third passenger grabbed his neck and pulled him to the floor, according to the report. Passengers and flight attendants restrained Rivas with zip ties and duct tape.

The flight landed safely at the Kansas City International Airport, where the FBI was waiting. Rivas was charged with one count of assaulting and intimidating a flight attendant.

Passengers on the flight tweeted about the experience as the FBI took Rivas into custody.

"We’re grateful to our crew members, who are consistently dedicated to the safety and care of our customers and who handled the circumstances with the utmost skill and professionalism. We also appreciate the customers who stepped in to assist our crew," American Airlines said in a statement.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants said in a tweet that the suspect had tried to open a passenger door.

"This violent behavior must stop. APFA will continue to collaborate with other Flight Attendant and Customer Service Agent Unions, the Department of Transportation, the Federal Aviation Administration, and Congress to ensure these offenders are prosecuted to the full extent of the law with appropriate fines, criminal penalties, and applicable flying bans,” the association tweeted.

Airline staff members have been struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic, facing increased threats amid masking policies and taking on more responsibilities among staffing shortages because of a tight labor market and COVID-19 outbreaks.

In October, American Airlines banned a passenger who injured a flight attendant , and in November, a passenger punched an airline employee in the head.

By the end of 2021,5,981 cases of unruly passengers were reported, 4,290 of which were mask-related, according to data from the Federal Aviation Administration .

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA called on the government, airlines and airports to do more to reduce the number of such incidents, begging before Congress in September for more support for a ban on to-go alcohol at the airport, shared no-fly lists between airlines and federal criminal prosecution of the most egregious cases of violence.

As part of the Federal Aviation Administration's Reauthorization Bill , the FAA can propose up to $37,000 per violation in cases of unruly passengers. Previously, the maximum civil penalty per violation was $25,000.

