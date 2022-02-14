ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Donald avoids retirement talk following Rams' Super Bowl win

By Chelena Goldman
 2 days ago
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Almost immediately after the Los Angeles Rams pulled off a 23-20 Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the talk of Aaron Donald potentially retiring began to catch fire.

On one hand, it isn't all that surprising. Talk on the subject surfaced after NBC analyst Rodney Harrison said there was a "strong possibility" the 30-year-old All-Pro defensive tackle could hang up his cleats if L.A. won the Super Bowl

Once the Rams pulled off that impressive feat, however, Donald was all about living in the moment with loved ones around him.

"I'm just in the moment right now," Donald said, via ESPN. "I'm enjoying this with my family. I promised my daughter this when she was 5 years old, to play in the confetti..."

If Donald decides Sunday was his last dance, he will leave behind a monumental football legacy. The former first-round pick from 2014 recorded his seventh straight All-Pro season and has three Defensive Player of the Year Awards to his name.

Then again, as Yahoo! Sports points out, it would make more sense for Donald to have his contract restructured rather than stop playing. Donald has three years left on a six-year, $135 million contract, and even as the fifth-highest paid defensive player in the league, he could get a much higher paycheck. If the retirement rumor is bogus, could a contract restructure be in the works instead?

For the time being, it doesn't look like Donald is looking to make any huge career decisions following the Rams' Super Bowl victory, but it's definitely something to keep an eye on as the offseason gets underway.

