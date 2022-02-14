ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Even 50 Cent had to laugh at Super Bowl halftime show memes about himself

By Charles Curtis
 2 days ago
The Super Bowl halftime show at SoFi Stadium on Sunday was so, so good.

The memes that came out of it? Just as good, I’d say.

OK, they aren’t as good as what we saw from Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and special guests 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak.

But upside-down 50 Cent was pretty hilarious … and even the rapper seemed to think so. Taking a page out of The Weeknd’s playbook, 50 Cent tweeted and retweeted a few of the memes he saw after his performance, which just makes this even better. Check out what he tweeted:

Oh my. LOL.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

