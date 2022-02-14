ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local News Briefs

By Zanesville Times Recorder
Maysville BOE having special session

ZANESVILLE — Maysville Local Schools Board of Education will meet in special session at 5 p.m. Feb. 15 at the administrative center, 3715 Panther Drive. The purpose is executive session to discuss personnel matters.

Scholarships available for JG students

ZANESVILLE — The Muskingum County Community Foundation is accepting applications for several scholarships for graduating seniors of John Glenn High School. Applications and nominations for most are due by March 15. Go to mccf.org or email scholarshipcentral@mccf.org for more information on all scholarships offered.

