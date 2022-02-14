ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walgreens Boots, IBM share losses lead Dow's nearly 150-point drop

By MarketWatch Automation
 2 days ago
DOW UPDATE

Behind negative returns for shares of Walgreens Boots and IBM, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is declining Monday morning. Shares of Walgreens Boots (WBA) and IBM (IBM) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 148 points, or 0.4%, lower. Walgreens Boots's shares have dropped $1.22, or 2.5%, while those of IBM are off $2.84 (2.1%), combining for an approximately 27-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Chevron (CVX) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and 3M (MMM) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

