‘David Byrne’s American Utopia’ to end Broadway run in April after extension

“David Byrne’s American Utopia” isn’t ready for its swan song just yet.

The musical production headlined by the Talking Heads frontman Byrne announced its final extension on Monday and will now end its Broadway run on April 3.

The extension prolongs the show, which had been scheduled to end on March 6, by about a month.

Byrne, 69, released “American Utopia” as a solo studio album in March 2018, before debuting the Broadway production in 2019.

The show, which plays at the St. James Theatre on 44th St., includes songs spanning different parts of Byrne’s career, which he performs with original members of his band. Among the songs featured are Talking Heads hits “Road to Nowhere” and “Burning Down the House.”

“American Utopia” made its Broadway return last September after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered New York’s famed theater district for more than a year.

The show received considerable buzz upon its Broadway debut, and was turned into a concert movie by Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Lee that premiered at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival.

Last year, “American Utopia” received a Special Tony Award as a way of recognizing the production after it wasn’t included in any of the show’s competitive categories.

Productions of “American Utopia” typically take place on Wednesday through Friday nights, in addition to two shows on Saturdays and an afternoon matinee on Sundays.