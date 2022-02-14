ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Tory Party chairman denounces ‘woke psychodrama’ of cancel culture

Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOliver Dowden claims a West ‘confident in its values’ would not be ‘obsessing over pronouns or indeed seeking to decolonise mathematics’. Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden has denounced what he describes as a “painful woke psychodrama” sweeping the West, claiming it distracts from efforts to stand up for...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Tory donor's candid words may unsettle PM's party

With Boris Johnson grappling to stay in control in recent weeks, Tory MPs have been his most important constituency. Preventing the tally of their letters calling for a vote of no confidence in his leadership reaching 54, the threshold that would tip into a contest, has been the focus. Tuesday's...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory chair gave ‘anti-woke’ speech at think-tank funded by tobacco and oil companies

The chair of the Conservative party provided a speech at a think-tank that is funded by tobacco companies and the fossil fuel industry, it has emerged.Oliver Dowden used the speech to complain that "a social media mob can cancel you" and blasted a "painful woke psychodrama" that he claimed was afflicting the UK.He made the comments in a speech at the Heritage Foundation – a notorious US think-tank that has spent years denying the scientific consensus on climate change and lobbying against action on smoking.Coincidentally, the organisation has also repeatedly accepted millions of dollars in funding from the two controversial...
INDUSTRY
University of Dallas News

It’s time to cancel “cancel culture”

On Jan. 10, in the middle of a speech completely in Italian, Pope Francis spoke two words in English: “cancel culture.” His speech, known as the “state of the world address,” called attention to a controversial European Union (EU) manual from Nov. 2021. In the “Union...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Dowden
The Independent

Decadent ‘woke’ ideology putting west in danger, claims Tory party chair

Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden has attacked the “decadent” ideology of woke culture – claiming it is putting the west in danger.In a speech to a right-wing US think tank, the Tory cabinet minister said woke ideas were a “dangerous form of decadence” at a time when “our attention should be focused on external foes”.Decrying that woke ideology was now “everywhere”, Mr Dowden said a west confident in its values would not be “obsessing over pronouns or indeed seeking to decolonise mathematics”.Mr Dowden told the Heritage Foundation in Washington: “Rogue states are seeking to challenge the international order. And at the precise point...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Top Tory denounces ‘woke psychodrama’ as PM’s party questionnaire to stay private

Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden has denounced what he claimed was a “painful woke psychodrama” sweeping the West as he gave a speech on so-called “cancel culture” hosted by a right-wing think tank.Speaking at the controversial Heritage Foundation in the US, Mr Dowden dubbed “woke” ideology as a “dangerous form of decadence” at a time when “our attention should be focused on external foes”.He said a West “confident in its values” would not be “obsessing over pronouns or indeed seeking to decolonise mathematics”.Elsewhere, No 10 has revealed Boris Johnson’s responses to his Metropolitan Police questionnaire into lockdown parties will not be made public. The PM, who has appointed his own lawyer, is set to claim the three leaving parties he attended were part of his “working life”.Follow live updates below Read More Boris Johnson sent questionnaire by police over lockdown parties in No 10Duncan Smith warns PM against trying to cling to power if police find wrongdoingJohnson faces possible fine over party claims after receiving police questions
POLITICS
The Guardian

Without state funding, Britain’s politics will always stink

Another week, another sewage outflow of corruption into the polluted river of Tory politics. Are voters so profoundly cynical that no political bribery or MPs touting for contracts shocks them? Polling suggests the country is not losing its sense of smell. The time may soon be here to take up...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Woke#Psychodrama#Uk#Tory Party#Decolonise Mathematics#The Heritage Foundation
Lima News

Letter: Disliking cancel culture response to cartoon

I am writing in regards to a cartoon published in The Lima News on Feb. 2 about the nomination of a Black woman to the Supreme Court. This must have been a whopper of a cartoon because immediately there was a call for censorship so that all 79,000 readers of The Lima News would be forbidden to view this sketch and make their own informed adult judgment.
LIMA, OH
The Independent

Voices: Protesting Canadian truckers aren’t having a ‘working class revolution’ — the truth is a lot more strange

For the first time in living memory, the American right wants to emulate Canada. A convoy of truckers has descended on the Canadian capital of Ottawa to protest cross-border vaccine mandates which require them to show proof of vaccination before they can re-enter their home country after delivering goods to the United States. They remain ensconced there, continuing their disruptive demonstrations against the national government.For those folks south of the 49th parallel who likewise oppose measures to slow the spread of Covid, these truckers are nothing short of modern-day Bolsheviks standing up to Czar Trudeau II. “Few events in modern...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
kingstonthisweek.com

Yes, the Queen is in charge: A primer on Canadian politics for American Freedom Convoy supporters

One of the biggest political stories in the United States right now is Canadian. The “Freedom Convoy” has attracted the attention of a whole cross-section of U.S. lawmakers, and is getting widespread news coverage, particularly in conservative media. But as thousands of Americans take a close interest in Canadian politics for the first time in their lives, it’s easy to become confused by the strange workings of our particular subarctic constitutional monarchy. Thus, as a public service to our very good American friends, the National Post presents this primer into the Canadian political system.
POLITICS
POLITICO

Trudeau's own party is starting to turn on him over Covid restrictions

OTTAWA, Ontario — A backbench lawmaker from Justin Trudeau’s own caucus is accusing the prime minister of dividing and stigmatizing Canadians by politicizing vaccine mandates and Covid-19 restrictions. Joël Lightbound delivered the stunning, scathing assessment Tuesday in Ottawa with the big rigs of the so-called Freedom Convoy just...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Erin O'Toole's ouster shows the impact of leadership selection rules

Erin O'Toole is the second person to lead the Conservative Party of Canada since Stephen Harper stepped down in 2015. Why is it significant that the Conservative caucus ousted him? The Conservative Party isn’t the only party whose leaders stay in the top job for increasingly shorter periods. The Liberal Party of Canada dealt with a similar issue in the mid-2000s. Since the 1970s, Canadian political parties have been using a form of intra-party democracy — called closed primaries by scholars — where party members and/or supporters have the right to participate in the leadership selection process. These should not...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

What is the process for appointing Dame Cressida Dick’s successor?

Sir Ed Davey has called for Boris Johnson to ‘publicly recuse’ himself from the decision, in which it is understood he has no formal role. Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey has said Boris Johnson must “publicly recuse” himself from involvement in the appointment of Dame Cressida Dick’s successor as Metropolitan Police commissioner because he is being investigated by the force.
POLITICS
uiargonaut.com

OPINION: Cancel culture is a non-issue

Over the past few decades, we have seen the rise of social media and the internet. This has led to a rise in what people call “cancel culture.” This has become a Republican talking point calling out people on the left for being “soft” and not being able to handle free speech. The issue with this talking point is that cancel culture isn’t real. No one is really ever canceled.
REPUBLICAN PARTY
Fox News

Kayleigh McEnany torches Trudeau for responding to trucker protests with more 'government overreach'

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany torched Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for massive "government overreach" after he invoked the Emergencies Act to cut off funding to the truckers who are protesting. McEnany blasted the prime minister for overstepping his bounds, accusing him of responding to protests pushing back against government overreach with more "government overreach."
ADVOCACY
TheConversationCanada

Understanding Canada's crisis: Has Trumpism arrived or are people just tired of pandemic restrictions?

What’s happening in Canada? International observers may understandably be confused by recent events in a country better known for maple syrup and good behaviour. For nearly three weeks, large commercial trucks have blocked streets in downtown Ottawa in front of Canada’s Parliament buildings, honking their horns and harassing downtown residents. Meanwhile in western Canada, another group blocked an important United States border crossing in Alberta. Most recently, protesters blocked a key bridge between the cities of Windsor and Detroit that carries more than a quarter of all Canada-U.S. cross-border trade. The stated impetus for the protests was a Canadian government requirement...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy