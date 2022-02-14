ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Oh baby! Rams' Jefferson wins Super Bowl, welcomes a son

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U9DkY_0eEB7QXi00

Van Jefferson won the Super Bowl on Sunday, and it wasn't even the best part of his weekend.

The Rams receiver welcomed a newborn son hours after Los Angeles beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Jefferson's wife, Samaria, attended the Super Bowl, but left on a stretcher during the game after going into labor. Samaria had already told the Rams not to tell her husband if their second child decided to arrive during the game.

After the Rams finished off Cincinnati, Jefferson rushed to the hospital to join her, later posting a photo of himself holding his son.

Jefferson had four catches for 23 yards in the Rams' victory over the Bengals to complete his second NFL season.

The Florida product started all 21 games for Los Angeles, and he was the Rams' second-leading receiver by yardage during the regular season with 50 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns. He added nine catches for 102 yards in the playoffs.

———

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Van Jefferson celebrates birth of second child after wife Samaria left Super Bowl in labour

Van Jefferson has celebrated the birth of his second child with a cute photo after his wife Samaria Jefferson went into labour midway through the Super Bowl.The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver posted an adorable Instagram story late on Sunday night showing him cradling their newborn son with a huge smile on his face, along with the caption “x2!!!!!”The player’s wife had been rushed to hospital midway through the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium after going into labour while watching her husband on the field.Ms Jefferson was seen leaving the stadium on a stretcher.The couple already...
NFL
Fatherly

These Rams Players Skipped the Super Bowl Celebrations To Have Babies

It was a big weekend for people who love to watch football. Whether you were watching to cheer your football team on, root for an underdog, or dance nostalgically with your aging hips to the halftime show, it’s an event many look forward to. For the players on the field, their minds are absolutely zeroed in on winning the game, hoping to bring glory back for their team. But for two players on the field, their focus was in two places as the biggest night of their careers also came with the possibility of welcoming a baby into the world, too.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
SB Nation

Van Jefferson won the Super Bowl, then rushed to the hospital to meet his newborn daughter

While his teammates were celebrating their victory in Super Bowl LVI, Van Jefferson was busy leaving SoFi Stadium as quickly as possible. Fresh off his first ever championship, the Los Angeles Rams wide receiver sprinted off the field and through he locker room, grabbed his 5-year-old daughter along the way, and rushed to a nearby hospital.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Oh Baby#American Football#Ap
brides.com

Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford

On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
NFL
NBC Sports

Adrian Peterson on his arrest: I had a disagreement with my wife, but I don’t hit women

Adrian Peterson professed his innocence after being arrested Sunday on a felony domestic violence charge. The NFL running back was in Los Angeles for pregame Super Bowl festivities and was returning to Houston for a planned Super Bowl party. The plane had pulled out of the gate at Los Angeles International Airport but turned around and returned to the gate, so police could remove Peterson from the plane.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Lovie Smith Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Situation

Newly hired Texans head coach Love Smith is looking for resolution when it comes to the Deshaun Watson situation. With the NFL offseason officially under way, Deshaun Watson watch is the No. 1 topic in Houston, Texas. Watson didn’t take a single snap this past season, due to some ugly...
NFL
The Spun

Super Bowl Referee Explains Game’s Controversial Call

The Los Angeles Rams were on the receiving end of a very controversial no-call in their Super Bowl LVI win yesterday. But it’s one that the referee from the game was willing to address. On the Cincinnati Bengals’ first offensive play of the third quarter, Joe Burrow found wideout...
NFL
survivornet.com

Kelly Stafford, Wife of Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford, Embraces Her Husband On the Field After His Super Bowl Win; Just Three Years Ago She Survived a Brain Tumor

After 12 years in the NFL, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford finally played in his first Super Bowl on Sunday night, and led his team to victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20. Wife Kelly Stafford congratulated her husband on the field after his big win, however, nearly three years...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Aaron Rodgers’ Breakup

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley reportedly ended their engagement and relationship this week. And as you can imagine, a lot of people are reveling in Rodgers’ misery. The past year-plus has not exactly seen Rodgers’ fanbase swell amid two failed playoff runs and a ton of...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Richard Sherman clearly doesn’t think Matthew Stafford should be considered a Hall of Famer yet

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Richard Sherman has arrived to rain on the L.A. Rams’ Super Bowl parade. Sherman made a strong case against Matt Stafford being a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. Stafford’s Super Bowl win inspired discussion about whether he deserved a gold jacket if he were to retire today. The win was impressive, particularly because it came in his first season with the Rams. But was it enough to put him over the edge after a long and solid-but-not-spectacular tenure in Detroit?
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

546K+
Followers
136K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy