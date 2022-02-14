ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Security Camera Films Massive Flock of Birds Plummeting from Sky in Mexico

 2 days ago

By Tim Binnall

A jaw-dropping piece of footage from Mexico shows a massive flock of birds mysteriously plummet to the ground with dozens of the unfortunate creatures perishing from the bizarre event. The very strange incident reportedly occurred in the city of Chihuahua last Monday morning and was captured on video by a security camera. What initially appears to be footage of a quiet street in the community quickly turns into something resembling a horror film as an enormous black cloud suddenly drops from the sky and washes over the road and nearby houses. When the proverbial dust settles, dozens of dead birds can be seen littering the sidewalk and surrounding areas as the more fortunate members of the flock fly away.

The wild video went viral on social media in Mexico over the weekend with many wondering what could have caused the birds' bizarre behavior. Aside from more outlandish conspiracy theories such as an encounter with a UFO or the ill-effects of 5G technology, two prosaic theories have emerged. Some have suggested that the creatures, later identified as migratory yellow-headed blackbirds, could have flown into some kind of toxic cloud created by wood-burning stoves and other pollutants. Other have argued that this does not explain why a good number of the birds managed to survive the situation and, as such, they posit that the flock was attempting an evasive maneuver in response to a predator and the change in trajectory turned disastrous.

While some might scoff at such a seemingly outlandish hypothesis, it is not entirely without precedent as an eerily similar incident occurred back in December of 2019 when hundreds of starlings died when they also fell from the sky and the case was later attributed to the flock trying to flee a precarious mid-air predicament. Be that as it may, authorities in Mexico aren't taking any chances and have enlisted animal experts to examine the remains of the downed creatures in the hopes of determining if there was any toxicological reason for their doomed flight. While we wait for the test results to come back from the lab, what's your theory for what felled the flock? Share your best guess with us at the C2C Facebook page.

