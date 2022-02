Trade between Canada and the United States is now being hampered by the blockade of the Ambassador Bridge at the Windsor-Detroit border as part of the so-called freedom convoy protest. A court injunction was secured to end the blockade , but protesters remained for two days until police finally began to clear it of people and vehicles. There are increasing tensions in other parts of Canada, and similar blockades are likely to emerge, including at the Peace Bridge in the Niagara region. The movement has also gone international. Ontario Premier Doug Ford has declared a state of emergency aimed partly at the blockade...

POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO