The recently attracted new customers and currently elevated oil prices will likely boost loan growth this year. After a phenomenal year, earnings of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIM) will likely decline this year because of the reduction in mortgage banking income amid a rising interest-rate environment. On the other hand, low-single-digit loan growth will likely support the bottom line. Further, the excess cash position, fluid loan yields, and sticky deposit costs will help lift the top line when the interest rates start increasing. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $4.64 per share in 2022, down 23% year-over-year. Despite the decline, the earnings for this year will likely be much higher than the pre-pandemic level. The year-end target price suggests a decent upside from the current market price. As a result, I'm adopting a buy rating on Northrim BanCorp.

ALASKA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO