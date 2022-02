Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM Group's Jeffrey Christian explores the 2.4 billion ounces of gold held by private and central bank gold holdings. He compares these financial assets to the stocks of paper assets held both by private investors and governments, discusses the unprecedently massive volumes of gold purchased over the past 20 years by both groups, the role of gold in financial holdings, and some of the factors driving the impulse to own and store gold.

ECONOMY ・ 18 HOURS AGO