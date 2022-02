Many of us probably know at least one Costco member that can't stop raving about the big-box retailer. As some of its 111.6 million or so cardholders explained to Business Insider, there's a lot they love about the wholesaler, like its laid-back atmosphere, generous return policy, and, of course, the low pricing on bulk-sized items – which for one member, is its greatest appeal. "There are not many instances in one's adult life in which you can drop $150 to $300 in a shopping trip and feel like you got a great deal on a wide variety of items," the shopper explained.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 9 DAYS AGO