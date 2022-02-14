‘Rams House’: Hollywood sign gets a new look to celebrate Rams Super Bowl win

| Photo courtesy of Pixabay

The Hollywood sign was getting a facelift Monday, with the iconic letters being altered to instead read “Rams House” to celebrate the Rams’ Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals Monday.

Crews began the work Monday morning to transform the sign, and it will remain altered through Wednesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

“What a day in Los Angeles, the Rams are Super Bowl Champions,” Garcetti said. “This town has the best teams and fans in the world, and we can’t wait to show off our L.A. pride with a display that only Hollywood could deliver. Go Rams.”

Plans were believed to be underway for a Rams victory parade, possibly as early as Wednesday, but details had not yet been finalized or confirmed. The Lakers and Dodgers were both denied victory parades following their recent championship seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Winning a Super Bowl for Los Angeles and our fans in our home stadium is a dream come true,” Los Angeles Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff. “We are grateful to the city, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Sign Trust to allow us to recognize this historic championship by turning the iconic Hollywood sign into a celebration of our fans and our community.”