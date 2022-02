VALENCIA, Calif. (KNX) — A small earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.2 struck Monday about 4 miles west of Stevenson Ranch.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake at 8:41 a.m. about 4 miles south-southeast of Val Verde and 4.2 miles south-southwest of Valencia.

There were no injuries or damage reported.

The quake struck at a depth of about 2.5 miles, the USGS reported.

