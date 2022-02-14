Woman killed in 'horrific' stabbing is latest in string of violent attacks against Asian Americans

NEW YORK – The death of a woman who was stabbed in her Manhattan apartment is the latest in a string of unprovoked attacks on people of Asian descent that has raised concerns in New York City.

Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was found in her bathroom early Sunday after her attacker followed her into her Chinatown apartment, according to police statements and local media reports.

Though police have not said whether Lee's killing was being classified as a hate crime, public officials in New York swiftly condemned the gruesome act.

"This is the definition of horrific. ... We stand with our Asian community today," Mayor Eric Adams tweeted Sunday.

Added Gov. Kathy Hochul: "We have seen far too many acts of violence against AAPI New Yorkers in recent months. We must make sure every community is safe in our state."

Chilling surveillance video published by the New York Post showed Lee walking into her apartment just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. A man follows her in before the door fully closes.

Building owner Brian Chin told CBS New York the attacker followed Lee up to her sixth-floor apartment without her knowing he was there. "She did not do anything wrong. She did not deserve this," Chin told the TV station.

A neighbor called 911 after hearing screams. The suspect initially tried to flee via the fire escape, but police said he was arrested after barricading himself inside the apartment.

NYC hate crime: Suspect charged with murder as a hate crime in 2021 attack of Chinese immigrant in NYC

Police said Assamad Nash, 25, was charged with murder and burglary. Nash had been charged in multiple other misdemeanor cases in recent months, including assault and property damage, court records show. In those cases, he was being represented by the Legal Aid Society, which declined to comment. It was unclear if he had an attorney in the murder case.

Lee worked at Splice, a digital music platform, the company confirmed to The New York Times . She was a graduate of Rutgers University and had worked in photo and video for companies such as Marriott and Toms, her social media accounts show.

Lee's death comes just weeks after another woman of Asian descent, Michelle Alyssa Go, died after being shoved in front of a subway train at the Times Square station. Go's death also sparked outcry from advocates who said the attack and others in recent months during the pandemic have had a chilling effect on people of Asian descent in the United States.

Last week, a man was charged with second-degree murder as a hate crime, weeks after Yao Pan Ma, a 61-year-old Chinese immigrant, died from his injuries stemming from an attack last year.

Do people still care? Times Square subway tragedy amplifies racial trauma for Asians.

More than 10,000 hate incidents against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have been recorded since March 2020, according to the latest report from Stop AAPI Hate , a group that has been tracking violence and other forms of discrimination and harassment against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group also surveyed more than 1,000 respondents and found roughly 1 in 5 Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders had experienced a hate incident in the past year.

Contributing: The Associated Press

