Many moons ago, Sesame Street began its global conquest mission to become the longest street in the world, and it has mostly succeeded. They’ve conquered New York, taken on the likes of Germany and Mexico, and have set up out-posts in Pennsylvania, Florida, and Texas (well, okay, that one didn’t really pan out). Now, the West Coast of the Continental United States are in for a surprise, as they too will be getting their own Sesame Street – or more accurately, their own Sesame Place!

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO