After arriving on the Ole Miss campus in 2019, Rebel pitcher Drew McDaniel never got a chance to show what he can do for more than three innings, nor did many others due to the COVID-19 pandemic that ended the 2020 season prematurely. In 2021, he would eventually get that much awaited start against Arkansas State in midweek action, but before being thrown to the wolves in SEC play. Leading up to their rivalry series against Mississippi State, McDaniel got the ball as the Sunday, game three starter and was later given more opportunities similar to that day in Starkville. At the end of the season, McDaniel recorded a 6.08 ERA in 63.2 innings and recorded 72 strikeouts framed against 22 walks.

BASEBALL ・ 14 HOURS AGO