Oklahoma State Cowboys at Kansas Jayhawks: Game Predictions

The Blue Wings Rising crew gives their best guess for how tonight's game will go for the Jayhawks.

The Kansas Jayhawks got back on track with a tight win over Oklahoma on Saturday, and now they have a quick turnaround against a perplexing Oklahoma State team. As is customary in the Big 12, we could talk for a while about how good the defense the Jayhawks will be facing is, but the question on everyone's mind has to do with the offense.

Will Kansas be able to put a consistent offensive performance together? Or will Oklahoma State frustrate the Jayhawks and their fans into another lackluster performance? Our crew gives their predictions below.

Kyle Davis : Oklahoma State doesn’t shoot it well from 3 and gives up a bunch of offensive rebounds. Given that defensive extraordinaire Zach Clemence is now back in the lineup, I think the defense tightens up better than Saturday and Kansas has enough offensive firepower to make this a good win.

Kansas 73, Oklahoma State 64

Derek Noll: Kansas needs to be up by more than ten with a minute to go to make me feel comfortable I guess. I think they’ll be fine against Okie State, but my last two predictions have been so wildly off so pay attention to this at your own risk.

Kansas 77, Oklahoma State 67.

Brendan Dzwierzynski : Should KU win this game with some level of comfort? Sure! Will they? I’m questioning that more. Bill Self has spoken constantly this year, including on Saturday, about how athletic OSU is, but I’m not sure it’s enough to pull off the stunning upset. Give me the Jayhawks to build a little more momentum and win a second straight, hopefully without giving us all heart palpitations.

Kansas 80, Oklahoma State 68.

Andy Mitts: You would think that we all have learned our lesson about being confident with this team, especially as they continue to underperform compared to expectations. But I think it's fair to point out that while Oklahoma State has a great defense (#14 in KenPom), their offense is not good at all (#127 in KenPom). Even a prolonged drought shouldn't be enough to put the Jayhawks in real danger of losing this one, and pretty much everyone on the team is playing better right now than they were going into the game in Stillwater.

Kansas 72, Oklahoma State 59.

