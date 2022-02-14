ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Oklahoma State Cowboys at Kansas Jayhawks: Game Predictions

By Andy Mitts
Blue Wings Rising
Blue Wings Rising
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pbV5C_0eEAwZCm00

The Blue Wings Rising crew gives their best guess for how tonight's game will go for the Jayhawks.

The Kansas Jayhawks got back on track with a tight win over Oklahoma on Saturday, and now they have a quick turnaround against a perplexing Oklahoma State team. As is customary in the Big 12, we could talk for a while about how good the defense the Jayhawks will be facing is, but the question on everyone's mind has to do with the offense.

Will Kansas be able to put a consistent offensive performance together? Or will Oklahoma State frustrate the Jayhawks and their fans into another lackluster performance? Our crew gives their predictions below.

Think we have it wrong? Come join us on the Blue Wings Rising Discord Server and join the conversation!

Kyle Davis : Oklahoma State doesn’t shoot it well from 3 and gives up a bunch of offensive rebounds. Given that defensive extraordinaire Zach Clemence is now back in the lineup, I think the defense tightens up better than Saturday and Kansas has enough offensive firepower to make this a good win.

Kansas 73, Oklahoma State 64

Derek Noll: Kansas needs to be up by more than ten with a minute to go to make me feel comfortable I guess. I think they’ll be fine against Okie State, but my last two predictions have been so wildly off so pay attention to this at your own risk.

Kansas 77, Oklahoma State 67.

Brendan Dzwierzynski : Should KU win this game with some level of comfort? Sure! Will they? I’m questioning that more. Bill Self has spoken constantly this year, including on Saturday, about how athletic OSU is, but I’m not sure it’s enough to pull off the stunning upset. Give me the Jayhawks to build a little more momentum and win a second straight, hopefully without giving us all heart palpitations.

Kansas 80, Oklahoma State 68.

Andy Mitts: You would think that we all have learned our lesson about being confident with this team, especially as they continue to underperform compared to expectations. But I think it's fair to point out that while Oklahoma State has a great defense (#14 in KenPom), their offense is not good at all (#127 in KenPom). Even a prolonged drought shouldn't be enough to put the Jayhawks in real danger of losing this one, and pretty much everyone on the team is playing better right now than they were going into the game in Stillwater.

Kansas 72, Oklahoma State 59.

Join the discussion! Come talk about this or any of our articles on the Blue Wing Rising Discord Server .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Todd McShay Predicts Significant Trade For QB In Latest Mock Draft

Late Tuesday night, ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay took to Twitter to tease his upcoming NFL draft. He revealed the five players that would come off the board first – but in no particular order. Fans only had to wait a few more hours before McShay dropped his new mock draft on Wednesday morning.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Johnny Davis has message for Indiana fans after leading Wisconsin to huge road win

Johnny Davis had an exit to remember when he left the floor at Assembly Hall on Tuesday night. Davis scored 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and was responsible for Wisconsin’s late rally in a 74-69 road victory over Indiana. The All-American and National Player of the Year candidate scored the final 13 points for the Badgers in the comeback victory.
WISCONSIN STATE
MySanAntonio

Texas' Chris Beard confronts Oklahoma fan who called him a 'traitor'

Texas basketball coach Chris Beard shocked an Oklahoma fan by coming over to talk to him after the fan called him a traitor following the Longhorns' win over the Sooners on Tuesday night in Norman, Okla. As Beard was walking off the Lloyd Noble Center floor following No. 20 Texas'...
NORMAN, OK
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to disturbing Dallas Cowboys news

ESPN Senior Writer Don Van Natta Jr. reported Wednesday that the Dallas Cowboys agreed to pay a confidential settlement of $2.4 million to four cheerleaders who accused former Cowboys senior vice president for public relations and communications Richard Dalrymple of spying on them as they got undressed during an event at AT&T Stadium in 2015.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Kansas Jayhawks#The Kansas Jayhawks#Okie State#Oklahoma State 67#Ku#Osu#Kansas 80#Oklahoma State 68
Arrowhead Pride

How the Chiefs could rebuild their safety room

The Kansas City Chiefs’ 2021 season is over — and as difficult as it is to rid ourselves of the bad taste left by the AFC Championship game, perhaps looking ahead to the NFL Draft can help ease some of the pain. One of the more significant issues...
NFL
247Sports

Everything Bill Self said after KU basketball's win over Oklahoma State

No. 6 Kansas basketball improved to 21-4 (10-2 Big 12) with a convincing, 76-62, win over Oklahoma State on Monday. KU had a slow start to the game and the two teams traded the lead early on. KU was able to establish a 10-point lead going into halftime. In the second half, KU went on an extended 20-5 run to blow the game open. KU never looked back, though Oklahoma State closed the game on a 7-0 run.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Kansas vs. Oklahoma State odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, Feb. 14 prediction from proven model

The No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks and the Oklahoma State Cowboys square off for the second time this season on Monday night at 9 p.m. ET at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks just completed a run of five consecutive games against ranked opponents and finished with three wins and two losses before taking a two-point win against Oklahoma on Saturday. Oklahoma State is just 2-6 in road games this season, and shot just 35.7 percent against the Jayhawks in their previous matchup when they played on January 4.
NBA
Blue Wings Rising

What We Learned in the Win Over Oklahoma

Some close wins are a lot of fun to relive and write about. KU's 71-69 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday does not fit into this category. There is a lot to be said about Kansas playing from behind most of the way, and nearly suffering another late game collapse, but as always, this will take a more ...
BASKETBALL
WDTV

Mountaineers fall on the road at Kansas, move to 11-12

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDTV) - The Mountaineers entered Allen Fieldhouse looking to avenge their loss to the Jayhawks two games ago, but were unable to contain Zakiyah Franklin and the rest of the KU attack. Franklin led all scorers with 25 points and was 10-17 from the floor. JJ Quinerly continued...
LAWRENCE, KS
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: No. 15 Sooners suffer 97-87 upset home loss to Texas Tech

No. 15 Oklahoma (20-5, 9-4 Big 12) suffered a subpar loss at the hands of Texas Tech (10-14, 3-10) Wednesday night, as the visitors from Lubbock left Norman with a 97-87 win. The defeat marks the Sooners’ second of the season to an unranked opponent, the other to Kansas State on Jan. 23.
NORMAN, OK
Blue Wings Rising

Blue Wings Rising

Kansas City, KS
9
Followers
25
Post
323
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Kansas Jayhawk athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/kansas

Comments / 0

Community Policy