How do you support someone else?

By ReenieHJ Posts:
myfitnesspal.com
 2 days ago

I feel really helpless and so very sad for my dd. She said on her last plane trip she had a terribly difficult time buckling her seat belt and is so embarrassed to think she might have to ask for an extender next time. She's seeing many professionals, including...

community.myfitnesspal.com

ntdaily.com

Letting negative people back into your life is a betrayal to you

It’s an implied fact that the people closest to us are the ones we trust the most. We laugh with them, talk with them often and trust them in times of vulnerability. So when the people we open up to hurt us, it feels OK to let them back in, with a mutual understanding that it was a mistake.
iheart.com

How to Deal With Someone Who Is "Brokefishing"

If they’re in the position to do so, a good friend wouldn’t mind covering drinks or paying for lunch. But there is a fine line between helping a friend out during tough times and just straight up being taken advantage of. This is known as “brokefishing.”. “Refinery29”...
iheart.com

What Your Dream About an Ex Really Means

Long after a breakup, when you think you’ve moved on from your ex, you may find them showing up in your dreams. Does this mean you’re not totally over them on a deeper level? Not necessarily, according to Dr. Jenn Mann, a marriage and family therapist. She says it also doesn’t mean you’re unhappy with a new partner, if you have one, adding that “dreams and the unconscious mind are far more complicated than that.”
#Empathy#Lifechangz Posts
HuffingtonPost

What It Could Mean If You're Letting Friendships Slip Away During COVID

As the pandemic creeps into its third year, many friendships are looking a little worse for wear: Group chats that were once bubbling with conversation have gone mostly silent. Zoom wine nights lost their luster mere months into the pandemic. And meeting up with friends is a lot more complicated than it was back in 2019, since we’ve all formulated our own unique ideas about safety and risk.
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
HuffingtonPost

There’s So Much Pressure To Make 'Mom Friends.' Do You Really Need Them?

When I had a child seven years ago, I had an expectation that I would make a new group of parent friends. Specifically — because I was looking at things through an unnecessarily gendered lens, but also because mothers still end up being the default parent in so many ways — I thought I’d make a bunch of new mom friends. I had some vague ideas about meeting them while walking around my neighborhood or at breastfeeding support groups ... or something, I guess.
Boston Globe

I found a love note meant for someone else

The scrap of litter making its way across my driveway in a light breeze didn’t seem any different than the usual detritus that falls out of curbside bins as the garbage trucks make their rounds. But it was. Scribbled on a white, lined Post-it Note in blue ink was...
World Economic Forum

Why do we find making new friends so hard as adults?

As we age, the ability to make new friends, and maintain those relationships lessens. Trust and lack of time are key reasons for loneliness amongst adults, says a clinical psychologist. Solutions to loneliness amongst adults include a daily 10-minute focus on friendship building and embracing vulnerability. If you’ve ever tried...
Well+Good

5 Signs You’re Getting Terrible Advice—Even From Someone You Love

When I find myself in a dilemma or uncertain of how to handle a situation, like many of us, I reach out to others for advice. Depending on the specifics of my situation, I may consult friends, family, colleagues, my own therapist (I'm a therapist, and yes, I also see a therapist!), mentors, or doctors. The tricky part is knowing whom to trust for advice with a given set of circumstances. While my mom is who I turn to for advice about one of my kids’ latest developmental hiccups or how long I can keep a chicken in the fridge before I need to roast it, it’s my older brother who I call when I need financial advice. And while my one friend is great for book or vacation recommendations, she might not be the right friend to talk to about a recent conflict with my husband. But how do we make these decisions about whom to consult for what, and, more crucially, what are the signs of bad advice that's not smart to take?
The Independent

Voices: I’m blissfully happy with a man twice my age – no matter what anyone else thinks

In the world of dating, there’s always been an unwritten rule that age gaps should be avoided. There can be a couple of years between you, but anything above 10 and you’re entering problematic territory. So here’s the thing: my partner is 33 years older than me, and it’s the best relationship I’ve had.Naturally, one person’s experience doesn’t automatically make it universal – there are plenty of horror stories out there about older men who’ve taken advantage of young women. I myself have experience of such a relationship from my teenage years. And, at the time, I couldn’t see how...
Vogue

This Valentine’s Day, Let’s Hear It For Divorce

I love divorce. I know, I know; this sounds like one of those clicky openers designed to get people to yell at me, but let me explain. My parents split up when I was eight-years-old, shortly after we relocated to New York City from Rome, and while I certainly wasn’t a fan of the concept at the time – except for the promise of two Christmases, which my parents royally botched one year by accidentally getting me the same thing – now, two decades later, I can honestly say that it was not just the right move for our family, but a game-changer in terms of how I approach my own romantic relationships.
psychologytoday.com

Learn to Love Thyself

Instead of searching for a romantic partner who can complete you, learn to appreciate who you are. Focus on your strengths and the positive contributions you make in the world. Let go of unrealistic expectations and negativity based on worries about what others think of you. Valentine’s Day is on...
The Independent

What is manifesting and how do you do it?

Cara Delevingne wants a baby. Well, she’s manifesting one, anyway. The 29-year-old model says she buys baby clothes for her “child who doesn’t exist” as a way to manifest babies into her future.“Baby shoes really get me — they break my heart. I went shopping the other day and I bought these tiny Air Jordans, which are purple and they have a lion on them. I’m manifesting”, Delevingne told Harper’s Bazaar UK.Manifesting is not a new practice. Rhonda Byrne’s bestselling 2006 book, The Secret, was about the ‘law of attraction’, which claimed people could think various things into happening....
romper.com

9 Things Your Mom Said When You Were Young That Caused You Long-Term Anxiety

There's no denying that I inherited a number of traits from my mother: My fair skin. My unwavering conviction that the frosting is the most important part of the cake. And, alas, my anxiety. My mom didn't intentionally gift me with her propensity for worry, but she might have taught me unwittingly nonetheless (just like I might be teaching my kids), and my mother does trigger my anxiety. And it turns out that if your mom said certain things to you when you were young, you can probably trace your anxiety back to her, too.
