CrossfireX is subject to harsh criticism for quality issues

By william duvall
thegamerhq.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCrossfireX is subject to harsh criticism for quality issues. CrossfireX now available with Free-to-Play multiplayer. However, players may prefer to avoid this if the Reddit page is any indication. Many fans voiced their dismay...

wccftech.com

CrossfireX Has Issues at Launch, Including Not Working on Game Pass, Fixes are Promised

Today marked the release of CrossfireX, the new Xbox-exclusive shooter co-developed by Remedy Entertainment, although you’d be forgiven if you didn’t realize it. There are no reviews for the game yet (codes were held back) and it was released without a lot of promotion. Well, it seems there’s a likely reason for that. Early impressions from fans are not good, with many criticizing the game for a lack of content, shoddy controls, and missing options you’d usually expect from a AAA shooter. Worst of all, while the game was supposed to be available on Xbox Game Pass on Day 1, many subscribers are having trouble accessing it. The official CrossfireX Twitter account has promised a solution for the Game Pass issue is coming.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Can You Preload CrossfireX?

Eager to get stuck into a new FPS? You might be wondering if you can preload CrossfireX. Crossfire is a popular tactical first-person shooter series that's traditionally been a fan -favorite in countries such as Korea and China. Now, the latest entry, CrossfireX, is set to head to western audiences on Feb. 10. The game will be free-to-play and shares similarites with games like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.
VIDEO GAMES
godisageek.com

CrossfireX review

A lot of noise has been made about how CrossfireX is one of the most played games in the world. After all, 670m registered users is impressive, even for a free-to-play title. And with Smilegate at the helm, I expected big things just based on Lost Ark. Unfortunately, CrossfireX is...
VIDEO GAMES
#Remedy Entertainment
sirusgaming.com

CrossfireX Producer Issues Apology for Problematic State of Game Right Now

CrossfireX had a problematic launch with tons of issues, which prompted its executive producer to issue an apology. Executive Producer Sooro Boo aka Mr. Boo has released a developer update recently. It shows the improvements to the game they have made after the problematic day one launch. He also apologizes to the players who have stuck with them for a long time, which made him share the team’s plan on how to address the issues.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

CrossfireX Campaign Inaccessible on Game Pass

Would-be CrossfireX players have been unable to obtain the game's campaign content through Game Pass, and Xbox is working to resolve the issue, the company said Thursday. CrossfireX arrived on Game Pass on Thursday, bringing the first-person shooter to the service on the day of its launch. Although the free-to-play multiplayer portion of the game, developed by Smilegate Entertainment, appears to be working as intended, the Remedy Entertainment-developed single-player remains inaccessible to Game Pass users.
VIDEO GAMES
eriereader.com

thegamerhq.com

Geralt of Rivia will be judging your video game impressions on Twitter

Geralt of Rivia will be judging your video game impressions on Twitter. GAMINGbible will host a special Twitter Space on Thursday, February 10, with Geralt of Rivia – extraordinaire Doug Cockle’s voice actor. Fans will have the chance to impress The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt by displaying their best videogame impressions. Have a masterful Chief or a Nate in your locker? We want to hear about it.
VIDEO GAMES
Dark Reading

Microsoft Issues 51 CVEs for Patch Tuesday, None 'Critical'

Microsoft's February batch of software patches included remote code execution flaws in Windows DNS Server and SharePoint Server, as well as four elevation-of-privilege CVEs for Windows Print Spooler. In all, Microsoft released 51 CVEs, none of which were rated as "critical." Also among the noteworthy vulns fixed were several denial-of-service...
SOFTWARE
thegamerhq.com

PATCH FROM OVERWATCH CONTENT CREATOR BRINGS A NEXT ROUND OF OVERTOP CHANGES

PATCH FROM OVERWATCH CONTENT CREATOR BRINGS A NEXT ROUND OF OVERTOP CHANGES. A new Overwatch content maker experimental patch is now live. The last content creator patch was well received by players. The developers let different creators create a new experimental card. It brings with it many outrageous adjustments, including Symmetra and Mercy reworks, as well as crazy changes to other heroes.
VIDEO GAMES
waytoomany.games

Review – CrossfireX

We all know that Microsoft likes to over-hype their exclusives. Whenever a brand new game is bound to be released exclusively for the Xbox family of consoles, they make sure to remind us with almost an entire month worth of ads, presentations and previews. That has happened even to some of their more mediocre outings, such as the 1.0 release of Sea of Thieves and Crackdown 3. Hell, they even make sure to over-hype the release of a new color palette for their controllers. So when a brand new Xbox exclusive is bound to be released and Phil’s gang doesn’t utter a word about it, something must be wrong. Either an intern had managed to delete the Dropbox file featuring the entire marketing campaign, or the game is so bad nobody wants to end up being linked to it. CrossfireX is a clear case of the latter.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

REVIEW: Kingdom of the Dead (PC), Dead Fun

It can be not easy to create an atmosphere in a game. Some games, such as Outlast, require you to remove offensive traits from your character to immerse yourself in the world. Others, like Doom, keep the tension high with fast-paced action against horrifying enemies. Kingdom of the Dead by Dirigo games uses an old-fashioned approach to conveying the horror atmosphere. You are placed in darkened monochrome levels, and you must blast away your enemies using a limited number of reliable weapons.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

‘GTA 6’ First Trailer Is Gameplay Focused, Not A CGI Reveal, Says Insider

‘GTA 6’ First Trailer Is Gameplay Focused, Not A CGI Reveal, Says Insider. Today was the week that GTAVI finally confirmed that it was in active development. It was a long time, they thought. It’s been more than eight years since HTML3_ was released. This means that many fans have been waiting for the announcement for quite some time.
VIDEO GAMES
mediapost.com

Adobe Issues Security Updates To Fight A 'Critical' Vulnerability

Adobe has alerted users of its Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source that they face a serious vulnerability. A security bulletin issued by the company on Sunday says: “Adobe has released security updates for AdobeCommerce and Magento Open Source. These updates resolve a vulnerability rated critical.Successful exploitation could lead to arbitrary code execution.”
SOFTWARE
thegamerhq.com

How to Register a Team with The King Of Fighters VIII

How to Register a Team with The King Of Fighters VIII. King Of Fighters is different from other fighting games in that it uses a 3v3 team-based system. This means you will need to be familiar with the rules and techniques of each member of the roster to ensure you succeed. To play online, however, you will need to register a team. Otherwise, it will be the default Hero Team you use whenever you start matchmaking. This is how to note a unit in The King Of Fighters XIV.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

KUNGFU KICKBALL REVIEW: WITH BELLS AND WHISTLES ON (PC)

GAMEPLAY – EVERYBODY WAS KUNGFU FIGHTING!. KungFu kickball‘s goal is to use your martial art to hit the ball into the bell of your opponent, earning a point. The winner is the player who has scored the most points within the time limit. KFK acts a little like a 2-D fighting video game with a jump, hit, and teleport button. The regular hit is a punch. However, hitting while moving the joystick in specific directions will alter the attack. If you push the joystick left or right, you can deliver a powerful kick that knocks down the ball and knocks your opponent to the ground.
VIDEO GAMES

