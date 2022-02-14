CrossfireX is subject to harsh criticism for quality issues

We all know that Microsoft likes to over-hype their exclusives. Whenever a brand new game is bound to be released exclusively for the Xbox family of consoles, they make sure to remind us with almost an entire month worth of ads, presentations and previews. That has happened even to some of their more mediocre outings, such as the 1.0 release of Sea of Thieves and Crackdown 3. Hell, they even make sure to over-hype the release of a new color palette for their controllers. So when a brand new Xbox exclusive is bound to be released and Phil’s gang doesn’t utter a word about it, something must be wrong. Either an intern had managed to delete the Dropbox file featuring the entire marketing campaign, or the game is so bad nobody wants to end up being linked to it. CrossfireX is a clear case of the latter.

