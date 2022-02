Along with death and taxes, we can always be certain a new Call of Duty game will launch every year — at least for the foreseeable future. The franchise has received annual releases since the launch of Call of Duty 2 in 2005, raking in tons of money for publisher Activision. Unsurprisingly, we’ll get a new Call of Duty game in 2022, but it hasn’t been officially unveiled, at least in terms of its title and what to expect from it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO