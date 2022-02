Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (the "Company") The Company has been notified by Solium Trustee (UK) Limited, the trustee of the SIP (the "SIP Trustee") that on 11 February 2022, it made an award of Partnership Shares (as defined in the SIP) of 28 ordinary shares of £0.0001 each ("Ordinary Shares") on behalf of Tim Cowper, a director of the Company and a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") and 28 Ordinary Shares on behalf of Clive Brown, a director of the Company and a PDMR. The Ordinary Shares were purchased using each participating employee's gross salary at a price of £5.5180 per Ordinary Share.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO