Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Shared Their First Kiss in Public on a Valentine's Day Date

There’s been a lot of social media noise going on with Kim Kardashian ’s ex, Kanye West, but she isn’t going to allow that to dampen her spirit on Valentine’s Day weekend. She was busy celebrating with her new love , Pete Davidson , where they exchanged their first kiss in public (a Saturday Night Live sketch doesn’t count).

On Sunday night, the duo was far away from the balmy Los Angeles Super Bowl, and instead, enjoyed the cold temperatures of New York City. (See the photos HERE .) Dressed in a puffy blue coat, gray joggers and dark sunglasses, Kardashian tightly gripped Davidson’s hand as they headed into the swanky Cipriani NYC restaurant. He looked quite spiffy in a camel-colored overcoat, yellow t-shirt and black Wayfarers — is it just us or is he getting a Ben Affleck-type of glow-up ?

Inside the restaurant, they were seen giving each other a smooch on the lips. Davidson was facing the camera and looked absolutely smitten with the SKIMS founder. We couldn’t see her reaction, but she must be having a great time with the comedian if she’s willing to brave the winter climate on the East Coast for him. And things must be serious if he’s willing to ditch his Staten Island condo for the more trendy borough of Brooklyn for her — it’s a love match.

Kardashian was upfront about ditching her prior life strategy of doing “ what made other people happy ” in her recent Vogue cover story. “I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy,” she said. “And that feels really good.” With Davidson by her side, she’s enjoying a fun fling without some of the stresses that her marriage to West brought to the table. We don’t know what the future will hold for them, but for now, it’s a happy day of love.

Before you go, click here to see Pete Davidson’s complete dating history.