ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Shared Their First Kiss in Public on a Valentine's Day Date

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZMruH_0eEAtmh800

There’s been a lot of social media noise going on with Kim Kardashian ’s ex, Kanye West, but she isn’t going to allow that to dampen her spirit on Valentine’s Day weekend. She was busy celebrating with her new love , Pete Davidson , where they exchanged their first kiss in public (a Saturday Night Live sketch doesn’t count).

On Sunday night, the duo was far away from the balmy Los Angeles Super Bowl, and instead, enjoyed the cold temperatures of New York City. (See the photos HERE .) Dressed in a puffy blue coat, gray joggers and dark sunglasses, Kardashian tightly gripped Davidson’s hand as they headed into the swanky Cipriani NYC restaurant. He looked quite spiffy in a camel-colored overcoat, yellow t-shirt and black Wayfarers — is it just us or is he getting a Ben Affleck-type of glow-up ?

Inside the restaurant, they were seen giving each other a smooch on the lips. Davidson was facing the camera and looked absolutely smitten with the SKIMS founder. We couldn’t see her reaction, but she must be having a great time with the comedian if she’s willing to brave the winter climate on the East Coast for him. And things must be serious if he’s willing to ditch his Staten Island condo for the more trendy borough of Brooklyn for her — it’s a love match.

Kardashian was upfront about ditching her prior life strategy of doing “ what made other people happy ” in her recent Vogue cover story. “I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy,” she said. “And that feels really good.” With Davidson by her side, she’s enjoying a fun fling without some of the stresses that her marriage to West brought to the table. We don’t know what the future will hold for them, but for now, it’s a happy day of love.

Before you go, click here to see Pete Davidson’s complete dating history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bdecv_0eEAtmh800

More from SheKnows

Comments / 12

Related
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly ‘Very Hurt’ By Kanye West’s Nanny Accusations

Kim Kardashian is still reeling over Kanye West’s behavior over the weekend — quick recap: he accused her of not inviting him to their daughter Chicago’s 4th birthday party, although he had allegedly suggested they throw separate parties due to their divorce proceedings. Now, Kardashian is reportedly feeling “very hurt” by his accusation that their children are being primarily raised by nannies.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Just Stepped In on Instagram to Clear Up the Latest Rumor About Her Love Life

If anyone wants to know what is happening in Khloé Kardashian’s love life, don’t go speculating on the internet — you might as well go straight to the source. The Good American founder chimed in on Instagram to clear up some interesting rumors on who she is reportedly dating. Comments by Celebs reposted an item from The KarJenners fan account, which alleged that Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey was pursuing the reality star. (See the post HERE.) “One of my closest friends works at a very well-known PR agency in LA & it’s confirmed that Khloe Kardashian and Harry...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We Still Can't Believe What Pete Davidson Announced After Kanye West Dissed Him On New Track

Seems like the Kardashians aren’t the only ones unamused by Kanye West’s recent behavior, as Pete Davidson has now been forced to take extra measures to guarantee his safety following the release of Ye’s latest track. If you’ll recall, the 44-year-old rapper released his new single, “My Life Was Never Eazy” on Friday, January 14th, and in the song, he literally references the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star by name and threatens to beat him. Ye raps: “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s [expletive.]”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
Person
Kate Winslet
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable Without Makeup Or Filters—How Is This The Same Person?

The unimaginable has happened, as there is a picture of Kim Kardashian on Instagram that features the 41-year-old SKIMS founder without makeup, and without any obvious filters or Photoshopping. And we have to admit, she looks absolutely gorgeous and glowing, leaving us to wonder why she and her famous family are so fond of filters when they do in fact look so good without them!
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

You need to see Kim Kardashian’s bedhead hair on a private plane

We’ve seen Kim Kardashian rock every kind of hairstyle, from sleek buns and 90s-style bunches to a ponytail that costs thousands of dollars. Well, $10,000, to be exact. But the one hairstyle you’re likely to have never seen on the reality star? Fresh-off-the-pillow bedhead hair. Now, I don’t...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Pete Davidson Confirms Relationship With Kim Kardashian In Very On-Brand Way

Pete Davidson confirmed his relationship with one of the most famous women in the world in the most nonchalant way possible. Before a backdrop of stuffed animals, an open closet and a pink velvet blanket that appeared to be his bedspread, Davidson referred to Kim Kardashian as his “girlfriend” for the first time during an interview with People Monday.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Kim And Kanye#Brooklyn#Cipriani Nyc#Vogue
The Independent

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian ‘plays with Black men’s lives’, says she accused him of ‘putting a hit out on her’

Kanye West has said that Kim Kardashian “plays with Black men’s lives”. In a series of posts, which have since been deleted, the rapper made a number of accusations against Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West in February last year.He claimed that he wanted to “get this straight” after his former wife “accused me of putting a hit out on her”.“I beg to go to my daughter’s party and I’m accused of being on drugs, then I play with my son and I take my Akira graphic novels and I’m accused of stealing, now I’m being accused of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
buzzfeednews.com

Julia Fox Said She “Wasn’t In Love” With Kanye West And Used Him For The Hustle Before Claiming He “Wanted” Her To Glamorize Their Relationship In The Press While Trying To Pursue Kim Kardashian

It turns out Valentine’s Day was a little ill-fated for some this year, as Julia Fox announced that her and Kanye West’s whirlwind relationship had come to an end. Rumors of a split began to surface last week after a source claimed things had “cooled off” between the pair, while eagle-eyed fans noticed Julia had quietly removed all traces of Kanye (who now legally goes by Ye) from her Instagram page.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian's latest post has fans asking a lot of questions about the family's recent photoshop use

If you've been keeping up with the Kardashians recently you've probably spotted that over the last few weeks there have been a lot of claims of heavily edited pictures levelled at the famous family. Well, now one of Kim Kardashian's latest pictures has got people talking about what on earth is going on with the Kardashian's recent social media posts.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Kim Kardashian named new face of Balenciaga as Kanye’s new girlfriend Julia Fox is accused of aping her style

Julia Fox may want to reconsider her wardrobe after Kim Kardashian was named the new face of Balenciaga. The Uncut Gems actress, 31, who is currently dating Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West, 44, has denied aping Kim’s style after fans started noticing that she and the SKIMS mogal had shared more than just a few fashion moments of late.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

SheKnows

32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy