WACO, Texas -- Queen Egbo and NaLyssa Smith keep doubling up for seventh-ranked Baylor, which has gotten to the top of the Big 12 standings for the first time this season. Egbo had 22 points and 13 rebounds in her third consecutive double-double, and Smith had her 17th of the season with 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Bears finished strong, extending their three-decade winning streak over TCU with an 80-55 victory Wednesday night.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO