Lake Region College holds CPR training

DEVILS LAKE - TRAIN ND at Lake Region State College has an upcoming Heartsaver First Aid, CPR and AED course on February 23, 2022.

Heartsaver First Aid, CPR and AED: This is a full, 4 hour in-person course.

Many industries and corporate regulatory requirements mandate that employees holding certain professional titles, or who hold certain job responsibilities, have some level of CPR and/or AED training or certification. CPR certifications are more likely required for those at higher risk for experiencing a cardiac arrest – such as utility personnel, electricians and construction workers, but also includes healthcare professionals, law enforcement, foster parents, daycare providers and educators. Earning this CPR certification makes sure your employees are in compliance and may also alleviate any potential litigation that could ensue if an accident should occur and an employee was never certified, or their certification has lapsed.

Date of the training is February 23, 2022 from 5-9 pm in Bergstrom Technical Center at Lake Region State College, Devils Lake, ND. Fee is $70/person. To Register go to https://www.enrole.com/lrsc/jsp/session.jsp?sessionId=P22FE-HCPR-01F&courseId=HCPR&categoryId=ROOT; call 701-662-1578 or email LRSC.trainnd@LRSC.edu

Cancellation Policy: Cancellation more than 5 days prior to start of training results in a 25% cancellation fee based on the class fee. Cancellation 5 days or less to the start of training results in no refund.