ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils Lake, ND

Lake Region College holds CPR training

By Erin Wood
Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 2 days ago

DEVILS LAKE - TRAIN ND at Lake Region State College has an upcoming Heartsaver First Aid, CPR and AED course on February 23, 2022.

Heartsaver First Aid, CPR and AED: This is a full, 4 hour in-person course.

Many industries and corporate regulatory requirements mandate that employees holding certain professional titles, or who hold certain job responsibilities, have some level of CPR and/or AED training or certification. CPR certifications are more likely required for those at higher risk for experiencing a cardiac arrest – such as utility personnel, electricians and construction workers, but also includes healthcare professionals, law enforcement, foster parents, daycare providers and educators. Earning this CPR certification makes sure your employees are in compliance and may also alleviate any potential litigation that could ensue if an accident should occur and an employee was never certified, or their certification has lapsed.

Date of the training is February 23, 2022 from 5-9 pm in Bergstrom Technical Center at Lake Region State College, Devils Lake, ND. Fee is $70/person. To Register go to https://www.enrole.com/lrsc/jsp/session.jsp?sessionId=P22FE-HCPR-01F&courseId=HCPR&categoryId=ROOT; call 701-662-1578 or email LRSC.trainnd@LRSC.edu

Cancellation Policy: Cancellation more than 5 days prior to start of training results in a 25% cancellation fee based on the class fee. Cancellation 5 days or less to the start of training results in no refund.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

US says Russia has added troops at border despite pullback claims

A senior Biden administration official said Wednesday that Russia has added as many as 7,000 troops at the border with Ukraine, characterizing claims by Moscow that it was withdrawing forces as “false.”. “We have now confirmed that in the last several days, Russia has increased its troop presence along...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Devils Lake, ND
Devils Lake, ND
Education
CBS News

Google to restrict apps from tracking you on Android devices

Google said Wednesday that it will restrict advertisers' ability to track users of Android phones and other devices. It joins Apple in taking steps to strengthen privacy for U.S. consumers, a sea-change for the digital ad industry. Anthony Chavez, vice president of product management for Android Security & Privacy, said...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpr#Foster Parents#Lake Region State College#Lake Region College#Devils Lake Train Nd#Heartsaver First Aid#Aed
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake Daily Journal

200
Followers
404
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Devils Lake, ND from Devils Lake Daily Journal.

 http://devilslakejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy