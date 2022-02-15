ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook time: When are the ring walks for this weekend’s fight?

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zUT3U_0eEArhUl00

Amir Khan and Kell Brook will finally settle their rivalry this weekend after years of trading insults, with the Britons set to headline a card at Manchester Arena.

The grudge match this Saturday will likely mark the last big bout for each man, with both fighters entering the contest at 35 years old.

Former light welterweight champion Khan (34-5, 21 knockouts) and ex-welterweight title holder Brook (39-3, 27 KOs) will meet in a catchweight bout, with the latter having said ahead of the fight : “The fans have been waiting too long, I’ve been waiting too long. I’m more than ready to show the world that I’m the best.

“After this fight, Amir will be a mere memory.”

Here’s all you need to know about the veterans’ fight.

When is it?

The fight will take place on Saturday 19 February at Manchester Arena.

The main card is expected to begin at approximately 6pm GMT, with the ring walks for the main event expected at around 10pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The fight will air live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK at a cost of £19.95.

In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ezt2p_0eEArhUl00

Odds

Khan – 11/8

Brook – 4/7

Draw – 18/1

Via Betfair .

Full card

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook (catchweight –149lbs)

Natasha Jonas vs Chris Namus (WBO world super welterweight title)

Charlie Schofield vs Germaine Brown (English super middleweight title)

Bradley Rea vs Craig McCarthy (middleweight)

Frazer Clarke vs TBA (heavyweight)

Viddal Riley vs Willbeforce Shihepo (cruiserweight)

Adam Azim vs Jordan Ellison (lightweight)

Hassan Azim vs MJ Hall (welterweight)

Abdul Khan vs Ricky Starkey (lightweight)

Ibrahim Nadim vs Taka Bembere (super featherweight)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amir Khan
Person
Natasha Jonas
Person
Frazer Clarke
Person
Kell Brook
fightsports.tv

Amir Khan Vows To Destroy Kell Brook

Amir Khan is confident about the upcoming fight against his old rival, Kell Brook. The two retired world champion boxers will have a face-off on February 19th in Manchester. Both boxers were involved in verbal clashes for years and now the much-anticipated grudge match is finally here. Khan has recently...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Featherweight#Boxing#Combat#Britons#Sky Sports Box Office#Espn#Wbo
Bad Left Hook

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: Full open media workout

Today British rivals Amir Khan and Kell Brook held a big open media workout session for the media and the public ahead of this Saturday’s long-awaited grudge match, and in this video above you can get a glimpse of both fighters before they square off in the ring. The main event portion of the stream starts around the 1:52:00 minute mark.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: Where will Saturday’s grudge match be won and lost?

Long-time rivals Amir Khan and Kell Brook will end years of back-and-forth trash-talking when they face each other in a much-anticipated grudge bout at a 149lbs catchweight this weekend.It is a case of better late than never for the two British fighters, whose contest in Manchester should still attract plenty of eyeballs not least because they seem evenly matched despite contrasting styles.Khan’s professional record stands at 34-5 (21 knockouts), while Brook is 39-3 (27 KOs). Khan enters this weekend’s main event on the back of a TKO victory over Billy Dib, though that contest took place nearly three years ago,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Bad Left Hook

Amir Khan believes Kell Brook’s confidence is brittle heading into grudge match

Amir Khan appears to be brimming with confidence as he’s landed in Manchester ahead of this weekend’s main event, going against hated rival Kell Brook. Khan cites his preparation in Colorado Springs with the aid of Team Crawford getting him into tip-top condition for this fight and says he’s noticed the psychological cracks in Brook’s armor during their recent face-to-face conversation on The Gloves Are Off.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Bad Left Hook

Watch live: Amir Khan vs Kell Brook final press conference stream

Amir Khan and Kell Brook are scheduled to take the stage for their final press conference today in Manchester, ahead of Saturday’s long-awaited grudge match. ESPN+ will have the stream today starting at 8:30 am ET, which you can also watch in the video up top, and that one will also include the undercard fighters, who will start their portion at about 7:30 am ET.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

‘I’m worried about Kell’s health:’ Amir Khan and Kell Brook exchange insults at fiery press conference

Anticipation for Amir Khan and Kell Brook’s grudge match this Saturday will have sharply increased following their fiery press conference on Thursday, with host Adam Smith forced to calm down the rivals as they traded spiteful insults.Khan and Brook will go head-to-head at Manchester Arena this weekend in a main-event catchweight bout at 149lbs, following years of calls from boxing fans for the British pair to meet in the ring.The former champions exchanged heated words in their pre-fight press conference, with Khan saying: “I’m worried about a few things. I’m worried about Kell’s health after the beating I’m gonna be...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Khan vs Brook press conference LIVE: Latest updates as rivals speak ahead of fight

After more than a decade of waiting, Amir Khan and Kell Brook’s grudge match is just days away.The British pair will finally go head-to-head in the ring on Saturday, when they headline at the Manchester Arena. The 35-year-olds will square off in a 149lbs catchweight bout that will bring down the curtain on their rivalry and potentially the career of one of these fighters – if not both. Khan (34-5, 21 knockouts) has not competed in almost three years, having stopped Billy Dib in July 2019, while Brook (39-3, 27 KOs) last fought in November 2020, when he was TKOed...
COMBAT SPORTS
newschain

Kell Brook: Amir Khan made big mistake messing me around

Kell Brook says bitter rival Amir Khan will regret messing him around ahead of their mouth-watering clash at Manchester Arena on Saturday night. Brook and Khan, both 35, will finally meet in an all-British grudge match after a career’s worth of dancing around each other amid growing enmity. “He...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

505K+
Followers
171K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy