First Person Advisors Hires Analyst

TIFIN Grow combines TIFIN's Risk, Planning, Financial Personality and other related capabilities to drive personalization at scale. Adds to TIFIN Wealth's capabilities of personalized communications and marketing, allocation to alternatives, and personalized giving through Donor Advised Funds (DAFs) BOULDER, CO and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022...
The Virginia Retirement System (VRS) is seeking to hire an investment analyst for its real assets portfolio, according to a recent job posting. This position will perform various types of research and analysis, and provide important decision-making support for senior team members across various real-assets sectors, encompassing real estate, infrastructure and natural resources.
JEFF DOBYNS IS AMONG THE TOP 100 RJFS FINANCIAL ADVISORS BASED ON PERSONAL PRODUCTION DURING THE 2021 FISCAL YEAR. Franklin, TN – Jeffrey T. Dobyns, Founder and President of Southwestern Investment Group and financial professional with Raymond James Financial Services (RJFS), was recently named a member of the 2022 RJFS Chairman’s Council. This marks the fourteenth consecutive year that Dobyns has qualified for this important recognition. Members of the RJFS Chairman’s Council represent the top 100 Financial Advisors based on personal production during the 2021 fiscal year.
Infrastucture & Energy Alternatives has promoted Wes Doering to vice president of pre-construction and procurement. He has held various senior-level operational and service group positions. Doering holds a bachelor’s degree from Northern Kentucky University.
Evansville-based Old National Bancorp (Nasdaq: ONB) and Chicago-based First Midwest Bancorp Inc. have completed their previously-announced $6.5 billion merger. Old National says the combination creates the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, with more than $46 billion in assets. The combined organization will operate under the Old National...
Carmel-based KAR Global (NYSE: KAR) is reporting full-year net income of $66.5 million in 2021, up from $500,000 the previous year. The company says the results were driven in part by strong growth in its digital dealer-to-dealer businesses. KAR Global has developed a platform that provides wholesale vehicle remarketing services...
Millions of seniors will be getting social security payments today, February 16. The payments could be worth up to $1,657. Today’s payments will be going out to those that are born between the 11th and the 20th of the month. For seniors that were born between the 21st and 28th, benefits will be sent out on February 23.
NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) on Thursday upgraded its key medium-term profitability target and said it would hit its efficiency ratio goal in 2022 as it provided an update on strategy and goals. Wall Street's premier investment bank also set new goals for transaction banking deposits...
South Bend-based artificial intelligence startup SAFA has received a $20,000 investment from Elevate Ventures’ Community Ideation Fund. SAFA says it will use the funding to develop a product and recruit software developers. The startup uses AI to improve safety analysis of technical documents and software in the automotive, robotics,...
Gaining admission into your dream college takes more than just good grades and test scores, particularly in competitive fields like business and engineering. Your essay writing skills also count. Its relevance is evident when writing a personal statement for the application package you’ll share with the assigned admissions committee, notifying them about your identity and reasons for interest in a selected program.
Purdue University says it plans to expand its hub of hypersonics research with the addition of a center that will specialize in materials resistant to high temperatures. The new Hypersonics Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center (HAMTC) will be located inside the planned hypersonics facility for which ground was broken late last year.
Fort Wayne-based Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (Nasdaq: FELE) is reporting record full-year net income of $155 million, compared to $101 million in 2020. Chief Executive Officer Gregg Sengstack says the company saw strong demand across all of its business segments. Sengstack says the company’s distribution business posted year-over-year sales growth...
Parents who have stepped away from their paying jobs will tell you this: Running a household and caring for children demands skills you used in the workplace. It also forces you to quickly acquire new ones along the way. Yet full-time parenting experience doesn't always translate on paper. While we're...
Students are invited to connect with Weatherhead Undergraduate Programs advisors, virtually or in-person over the next few weeks. Advisors will be available during weekly tabling sessions at Tinkham Veale University Center on the following dates:. Friday, Feb. 18, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, from 12:30 to 2...
Raising a glass to sipping cocktails year-round at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. IBJ Editor Lesley Weidenbener has details on plans for a new craft distillery company coming to the fairgrounds and more.
Corteva Agriscience is moving its global headquarters from the East Coast to the Crossroads of America. AgriNovus Indiana President CEO Mitch Frazier joins with how the decision could impact Indianapolis and the entire state.
West Lafayette-based Inotiv Inc. (Nasdaq: NOTV) is reporting a first quarter net loss of $83 million, compared to a loss of $366,000 during the same period last year. Chief Executive Officer Robert Leasure says, despite the drop, the company’s recent acquisitions and partnerships will help mitigate potential supply bottlenecks.
Comments / 0