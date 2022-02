It happened in 1974, 1986, 1990, 1995, 2003, 2006, 2013, and in 2017. Now, 48 years later it’s happening again. This week marks the premiere of Texas Chainsaw Massacre, director David Blue Garcia’s modern take on Leatherface and another sequel to the 1974 original. Nine movies into this franchise, it’s worth asking why. What is it about the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre that continues to haunt our nightmares? Looking back at the original, it was never just about this killer’s prowess with chainsaws or his propensity to wear faces made of human flesh. No, what has always made Leatherface both iconic and disturbing is his shockingly relatable internal life. All that horror is all thanks to one quiet, often-overlooked scene.

