The vast majority of NFT projects are built on the Ethereum blockchain, including blue-chip series such as Cryptopunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club. Although Ethereum offers powerful developer tools, it also suffers serious limitations that are causing some NFT projects to shun it. As a result, there is a growing list of NFTs not built on Ethereum. At the same time, many blockchains that support NFTs have emerged to challenge the incumbent.

ECONOMY ・ 16 HOURS AGO