ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Maze making techniques

By Kelly
adafruit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is super fun! Video from Benjamin Pawlowski...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
oberlin.edu

This Week in Photos: Marveling the Technique

An eyedropper filled with blue pigment hovers over a shallow tray of clear liquid. With steady hands the small droplets of color are released and waft along the surface. Seconds later a pale freeform circle is formed. The students performing these marbling techniques in papermaking are examples of the many projects taking place this Winter Term. They also serve as inspiration for this week’s photo series.
OBERLIN, OH
laconiadailysun.com

Easy quilt binding techniques workshop

LACONIA — The Belknap Mill Quilters’ Guild will host a virtual workshop on Easy Binding Techniques on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This class is suitable for all skill levels, from beginners to more experienced, as several different and interesting binding techniques will be covered. Just a few spaces still remain, on a first-come, first-served basis.
LACONIA, NH
adafruit.com

Vortex funnel #3Dprinting #3DThursday

More pictures and some videos on my blog, questions and discussion also on reddit. Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:5127683. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount your Raspberry Pi to the back of your HD monitor? And don’t forget the countless LED projects that are possible when you are modeling your projects in 3D!
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maze
gamingonphone.com

Wordle: The Complete Guide and Tips

One of the most minimalist and simple word riddle games in the world right now, Wordle has caught the big limelight, being one of the biggest browser games in the world. With the clock striking 12 each day, several word-enthusiasts visit the website to guess the elusive 5-letter word. The most interesting part of the game is that players from different parts of the world get the same 5-letter word. With the vast array of various words in the dictionary, there are ways in which people must be guided to get to the all-important day. In this Wordle guide for today, we will share some tips to get started with Wordle, how the players should approach the game each day with clues to correctly guess the specific 5-letter word.
VIDEO GAMES
Fortune

YouTube can single-handedly shape the video NFT market

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. YouTube is the latest tech giant to explore the possibility of using NFTs on their platform, joining the likes of Meta and Twitter. YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
pockettactics.com

Maze Runner codes – free keys, XP, and more

The Maze Runner is a Roblox experience unlike others. It tasks you with exploring a giant maze with your friends, throwing puzzles and monsters your way around every corner. It’s as ambitious as it is enjoyable. It also takes its inspiration from The Maze Runner book and film franchise, so is good for any fans.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

YouTube's big plans for 2022 include less-toxic comments, more shopping

YouTube on Thursday unveiled its development plans for 2022 on the YouTube Official Blog. The video platform is exploring several new features, including the ability for content creators to set channel guidelines -- enabling them to shape the tone of the conversation in their comments -- and allowing people to shop directly on YouTube via tagged items in their favorite channel's videos. YouTube also plans to give viewers the option to sort comments timed to the moment they're watching a video.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
shutterbug.com

Beginner’s Guide to the AMAZING New Masking Tools in Photoshop 2022 (VIDEO)

Much of the buzz surrounding Photoshop 2022 has to do the new version’s powerful yet easy-to-use masking capabilities. If you thought creating and using masks was beyond your skills, now’s the time to jump in. Image-editing instructor Nathaniel Dodson has been helping photographers make the most of Photoshop...
SOFTWARE
geekwire.com

Web3.0 Maze Summit

Learn about the emerging intersection of Web 3.0! Do you want to know what Web 3.0 is? Still want to learn more about NFT’s. Not sure what a DAO is and how it is used? You can get answers to all of these questions at Web3maze Summit on March 10th in Bellevue.
INTERNET
earthfiles.com

Part 7: Maze of Deception

“...Man is created from the blood of a revolting god, Quingu,. Primeval man is created by the god Ea from the blood of the warrior Quingu. Mankind was created to bear the burden of the gods. Babylonians thought of humans as the slaves of the gods, put on this Earth for one reason — to serve those gods.
ENTERTAINMENT
independentnews.com

Tri-Valley Artists to Demonstrate Techniques

In conjunction with the current exhibit “Imagination Expressed 2022,” five members of the Pleasanton Art League will be at the Museum on Main in Pleasanton throughout February and March to demonstrate their work and discuss their techniques with visitors. “It’s a great opportunity to see how artists work...
PLEASANTON, CA
adafruit.com

Secrets of MicroPython: Fun with NeoPixels! #NeoPixels #MicroPython @beyond_sol @Hackaday

Bhavesh Kakwani has created an excellent tutorial on getting started with NeoPixels using MicroPython. In our very first MicroPython tutorial, we learned how to blink an LED but we could only turn it fully on or off – we didn’t have the ability to change its brightness or color. What if we did? You could create the most fantastic shows of light and color! You could harness this knowledge to light up an underground rave, or an Indian wedding, or your sick new mechanical keyboard.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
lawrence.edu

Material Handling and Safe Lifting Techniques

Planning ahead for a job that requires material handling or lifting can help you avoid pain and injuries. Know what you are lifting and how to lift it. Proper technique matters. Make sure the work area and pathway is flat, dry and clear of debris, tripping hazards. Be aware of...
APPLETON, WI
yankodesign.com

This disused grain silo that was converted into a micro-home is destined for the pages of Dr. Seuss

Student designer Stella van Beers converted a disused grain silo into a two-story micro-home, fit for the pages of a Dr. Seuss adventure. There are tiny homes, and then there are really tiny homes. We’re talking like Horton Hears a Who! type-tiny. Whimsical by their very nature, designing tiny homes can bring architects to the far reaches of their imaginations. In pursuit of her bachelor’s degree at Design Academy Eindhoven, student designer Stella van Beers looked to grain silos to find her whimsy.
DESIGN
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: PB Gherkin 30% keyboard with KMK, CircuitPython, & KB2040 #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit @Adafruit

A new guide in the Adafruit Learning System today: PB Gherkin 30% keyboard with KMK, CircuitPython, & KB2040. In this guide, you’ll learn how to set up your PB Gherkin 30% keyboard to use KMK firmware. You’ll use the PB Gherkin, designed by 40percent.club, and the new Adafruit KB2040, to build a keyboard that you’ll put KMK firmware on and learn how to remap it and create your own configuration.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy