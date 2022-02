Slurp Barrels in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 can be few and far in between, but it can be an excellent find if you need an additional shield. Better yet, one of Week 12 challenges will require players to explode five Slurp Barrels to get additional XP and possibly reach the next Season Tier. It can take dozens of matches until you spot and destroy five barrels, but there are two spots that can help you knock this out in just a minute.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO