For the first time since the 2011 IPL season, fans are getting two new IPL team franchises: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT). Lucknow Super Giants is named after the capital city of the state of Uttar Pradesh. Lucknow Super Giants is the only franchise in this mega auction to spend 100% of their purse, which is INR 90 Cr. And this amount got them 21 players in total. Some are saying Lucknow Super Giants is the most balanced out of all 10 IPL 2022 teams while some are saying that KL Rahul took many players from his previous team Punjab Kings. Let’s see how this team can do, what should be an ideal 11, and most importantly, can Lucknow Super Giants win the IPL 2022 title?

SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO