ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

ASTRO Offers Guidance on EBRT for Primary Liver Cancers

By AJMC Staff
ajmc.com
 2 days ago

The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) has released a guideline on the use of radiation therapy to treat adult patients with primary liver cancers using external beam radiation therapy (EBRT). Evidence-based recommendations in the guideline outline indications and optimal EBRT dosing, techniques, and treatment planning for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma...

www.ajmc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find promising drug for pancreatic, liver cancer

Gastrointestinal cancers (e.g., pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, colon cancer) are some of the most commonly diagnosed cancers, and they continue to be associated with poor survival outcomes. In a new study from Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, researchers found the drug adagrasib specifically targets the KRASG12C gene mutation that is common...
CANCER
ajmc.com

Improvement Needed for Liquid Biopsy to Have Clinical Utility in Lung Cancer

This new study explores the utility and potential of noninvasive liquid biopsies as a method of early detection in lung cancer. Despite the known benefits of solid tumor biopsy in lung cancer and the approval and use of immune checkpoint inhibitors as immunotherapy against this cancer, there are drawbacks to each. These include spatial and temporal tumor heterogeneity and the ever-present potential for disease progression and adverse effects that include myocarditis and thyroiditis, respectively.
CANCER
ajmc.com

PRO-Based Symptom Management Improves Postdischarge Outcomes After Lung Cancer Surgery

Patients who utilized a patient-reported outcome (PRO) symptom measurement tool reported superior postdischarge outcomes after lung cancer surgery compared with those who received usual care. Implementation of patient-reported outcome (PRO)–based symptom management following lung cancer surgery resulted in lower symptom burdens and fewer complications among patients up to 4 weeks...
CANCER
ajmc.com

CMS Broadens Coverage of Lung Cancer Screening

The national coverage determination will help detect early non-small cell lung cancer, CMS said. CMS announced Thursday it will expand coverage for lung cancer screening completed via low dose computed technology (LDCT). The national coverage determination (NCD) aims to improve early detection of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), which accounts for around 85% of all lung cancer cases.
CANCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Health
Cancer Health

Immunotherapy Improves Survival for People With Liver Cancer

A combination of two immune checkpoint inhibitors, Imfinzi (durvalumab) and tremelimumab, led to improved overall survival for people with advanced liver cancer, while Imfinzi plus chemotherapy prolonged survival for those with biliary tract cancer, according to studies to be presented this week at the 2022 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium. Another trial showed that Keytruda (pembrolizumab) also improved survival for liver cancer patients.
CANCER
uc.edu

Improving head and neck cancer treatment

When the medical community finds a treatment for a particular cancer, the work doesn’t stop. Researchers continue to study how treatments can be improved in order to reduce side effects and the possibility of the cancer recurring. University of Cincinnati researchers are leading a new clinical trial to examine...
CINCINNATI, OH
downbeach.com

Shore Medical Center to offer free lung cancer screenings

SOMERS POINT – Shore Medical Center, a member of the Penn Cancer Network, along with Advanced Shore Imaging and ScreenNJ, are partnering to provide free lung cancer screening consultations 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 5, at Shore Cancer Center. Eligible people are invited to attend a consult with Kelsey Allen of Shore Physicians Group.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
MedicalXpress

Cutting off liver cancer's nutrient supply chain

The World Health Organization projects that starting in 2030, over a million people will die each year from liver cancer. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Professor Adrian Krainer, former postdoc Wai Kit Ma, and Dillon Voss, a Stony Brook University M.D.-Ph.D. student-in-residence in Krainer's lab, have come up with a way to interfere with the energy pathway that allows this cancer to grow and spread. They recently published their work, which was a collaboration with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, in the journal Cancer Research.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liver Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Liver Tumor#Radiation Therapy#Hcc#Ihc#Eac
ajmc.com

Trials for Cancer Immunotherapies Grows Significantly From 2017 to 2021

While the number of trials for cancer immunotherapies grew significantly, combination therapies being studied increased while monotherapies decreased. The number of clinical trials testing PD1/PD-L1 inhibitor therapies has increased significantly since 2017 and may be outstripping patient demand, according to an analysis from the Cancer Research Institute (CRI). Since 2017,...
CANCER
ajmc.com

Shifting Over to Comprehensive Genomic Profiling in Oncology

Bruce Feinberg, DO: I keep stepping back, taking the one step back because I don't want to lose our audience. But for most of the audience, they probably are more familiar with NGS [next-generation sequencing] than they are with CGP [comprehensive genomic profiling]. But NGS is the method and CGP is the outcome of that method, if I might think of it that way. But if you could go into it, into a little bit more depth and distinguish between what we were doing in terms of a single test, and looking for potentially a protein vs the gene. Then, this migration from single and spot test into these small profiles into more comprehensive profiles, and using lung cancer as an example.
CANCER
The Press

Cemiplimab Prolongs Survival in Recurrent Cervical Cancer

THURSDAY, Feb. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with recurrent cervical cancer after first-line platinum-containing chemotherapy, survival is significantly longer with cemiplimab than with single-agent chemotherapy, according to a study published in the Feb. 10 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Krishnansu S. Tewari, M.D., from the...
CANCER
ajmc.com

Survey Explores Mental Health of Patients With NSCLC During COVID-19

Patients with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) reported superior mental health well-being during the COVID-19 pandemic compared with a control population that did not have cancer. Patients with cancer may be more resilient to COVID-19–related stressors, according to new research that showed those with advanced non–small cell lunch cancer...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
ajmc.com

Early Detection Emphasized Amidst Era of Changing Clinical Course of SMA

Coupled with these interventions for treating spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) is an emphasis on diagnosing the disease as early as possible to ensure optimal clinical outcomes for patients. As the clinical course of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) continues to evolve due to the emergence of novel therapies like nusinersen, researchers...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Steven Pergam, MD, MPH, Discusses NCCN’s “Strong Preference” for mRNA Vaccines in Patients With Cancer to Prevent COVID-19

Evidence-Based Oncology, February 2022, Volume 28, Issue 2. A statement from NCCN’s Advisory Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination and Pre-exposure Prophylaxis said that the panel “endorses vaccination for all eligible persons based on FDA-approved indications or emergency use authorization” and emphasized the need for everyone to be fully vaccinated—including third doses.
CANCER
ajmc.com

Dr Ted Mikuls on Gout Study: BMI Was Independent of Amputation Rate

Ted Mikuls, MD, MSPH, Stokes-Shackleford professor of rheumatology, vice chair for research, internal medicine at the University of Nebraska, explains how lower extremity amputation among US veterans with gout was independent of body mass index (BMI) and other risk factors. Ted Mikuls, MD, MSPH, Stokes-Shackleford professor of rheumatology, vice chair...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
utoledo.edu

Doctoral Student Studying Liver Cancer Earns Prestigious Fellowship

Liver cancer is a sneaky disease. In the early stages, it rarely causes symptoms. By the time the cancer is discovered, it has often progressed too far to be effectively treated. To beat this stealth killer, Rachel Golonka is looking in a seemingly unlikely place — our gut. Golonka,...
TOLEDO, OH
MedicalXpress

Study validates therapy for aggressive bladder cancer

Findings from a new study led by Yale Cancer Center researchers show enfortumab vedotin is effective in patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) not eligible for cisplatin chemotherapy. The data is from Cohort H of the Phase 1/b2 EV-103 clinical trial being presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU) on February 18, 2022.
CANCER
Nature.com

LncRNA GAL promotes colorectal cancer liver metastasis through stabilizing GLUT1

Colorectal cancer liver metastasis (CRLM) is the leading cause of colorectal cancer-related deaths and remains a clinical challenge. Enhancement of glucose uptake is involved in CRLM; however, whether long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) participate in these molecular events remains largely unclear. Here, we report an lncRNA, GAL (glucose transporter 1 (GLUT1) associated lncRNA), that was upregulated in CRLM tissues compared with primary colorectal cancer (CRC) tissues or matched normal tissues and was associated with the overall survival rates of CRLM patients. Functionally, GAL served as an oncogene because it promoted CRC cell migration and invasion in vitro and enhanced the ability of CRC cells to metastasize from the intestine to the liver in vivo. Mechanistically, GAL interacted with the GLUT1 protein to increase GLUT1 SUMOylation, inhibiting the effect of the ubiquitin-proteasome system on the GLUT1 protein. GLUT1-knockout (âˆ’/+) repressed the GAL-mediated increase in CRC cell uptake of glucose, migrate, and invade in vitro, as well as metastasis from the intestine to the liver in vivo, and enforced expression of GLUT1 rescued GAL knockout-induced biological functions in CRC cells. Taken together, our findings demonstrated that GAL promotes CRLM by stabilizing GLUT1, suggesting that the GAL-GLUT1 complex may act as a potential therapeutic target for CRLM.
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

New drug combo could help treat advanced ovarian cancer

In a new study from Yale University, researchers found that ixabepilone plus bevacizumab (IXA+BEV) is a well-tolerated, effective combination for the treatment of platinum/taxane-resistant ovarian cancer compared to ixabepilone (IXA) alone. The medicine combination may also significantly extend both progression-free survival and overall survival. Ovarian cancer is the most lethal...
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Restoring Function in Gene Suppresses Liver Cancer and Boosts Immunotherapy

A team of researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Brigham and Women’s Hospital (BWH) has reprogrammed the tumor microenvironment of liver cancer by using mRNA nanoparticles. This technology, similar to the one used in COVID-19 vaccines, restored the function of the p53 master regulator gene, a tumor suppressor mutated in not just liver but also other types of cancer. When used in combination with immune checkpoint blockade (ICB), the p53 mRNA nanoparticle approach not only induced suppression of tumor growth but also significantly increased antitumor immune responses in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) laboratory models. The results of the study were published in Nature Communications.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy