ASTRO Offers Guidance on EBRT for Primary Liver Cancers

Bruce Feinberg, DO: I keep stepping back, taking the one step back because I don't want to lose our audience. But for most of the audience, they probably are more familiar with NGS [next-generation sequencing] than they are with CGP [comprehensive genomic profiling]. But NGS is the method and CGP is the outcome of that method, if I might think of it that way. But if you could go into it, into a little bit more depth and distinguish between what we were doing in terms of a single test, and looking for potentially a protein vs the gene. Then, this migration from single and spot test into these small profiles into more comprehensive profiles, and using lung cancer as an example.

CANCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO