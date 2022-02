New research center will serve as platform to transform behavioral health starting with family unit. St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis are tackling the issue of behavioral health support that has emerged as a leading health concern in our country — for people of all ages. The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic have revealed the number of children suffering and how few resources are available to help. A new $15 million gift from Bob and Signa Hermann will have a profound impact on our patients and families, both in St. Louis and, eventually, beyond.

