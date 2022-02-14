ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tesla Model X Plaid Quarter-Mile Test Is Insane, Beats Supercars

By Steven Loveday
insideevs.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla has proven that electric vehicles are incredibly quick, and now many other automakers are following suit. Forget the days of small, polarizing, thrifty, and unexciting EVs. The Tesla Model X Plaid is proof that even a large and heavy family hauler can outmatch supercars with its crazy acceleration....

insideevs.com

Comments / 9

Related
The Independent

Electric Porsche breaks battery record by driving from LA to New York with just 2.5 hours of charge

An electric Porsche has broken the record for crossing the United States with the shortest charging time, travelling from Los Angeles to New York with less than 2.5 hours of charge.The 2021Porsche Taycan, driven by electric car enthusiast Wayne Gerdes, travelled over 4,500km (2,800 miles) from coast to coast, spending just two hours, 26 minutes and 48 seconds recharging at Electrify America stations along the way.It broke the existing record by nearly three times, and was five times better than the record charging time set by a Tesla Model S.The journey was completed on 12 November, 2021, but was only...
CARS
Carscoops

New Electric Motor Technology Will Push EVs To The Next level

Car manufacturers are racing to launch new and exciting electric vehicles and as the industry develops, it won’t just be battery packs that get more advanced. Electric motors themselves are also improving at a rapid rate. Many industry experts believe that efficiency gains made to EVs over the coming...
CARS
TheStreet

Ford Has A Surprise Feature to One-Up GM and Tesla

It's the chef's surprise. While automakers are mostly busy showing off their electric car prowess, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report seems to have had it all. The Dearborn group recently unveiled a new update to its FordPass Connect app, which notably allows owners of Ford vehicles to interact with their cars remotely, even start the vehicle while they are away.
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

How Much Does it Cost to Replace a Tesla Battery? (And Can You Do it Yourself?)

Tesla is the current king of electric cars. It beat numerous automakers with over 100 years of experience at their own game. However, even if electric cars are the future, they're not immune to damage and wear and tear. Although electric vehicles don't need annual oil changes or radiator coolant...
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
CarBuzz.com

Ford Stops Building Mustangs For Endlessly Frustrating Reason

The auto industry's problems from 2021 have continued into 2022. Next year may be no different. The world is continuing to fight its way out of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting supply chain issues affecting basic goods and new vehicles. Automakers have been dealing with a semiconductor chip shortage, a crucial component required for final vehicle assembly. Major money-makers like trucks and SUVs have received chip priority over traditional sedans and sports cars, and Detroit's muscle cars, such as the Ford Mustang, haven't been immune, with Mustang production now shut down again after a stoppage early in 2021.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Electric Car With The Longest Range

Electric cars were a novelty a decade ago. Tesla was founded in 2003 but did not have meaningful sales until its Model S sedan was released in 2012. In the fourth quarter of last year, it delivered 308,000 vehicles. Today, Tesla is the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of $948 […]
CARS
Motor1.com

Used Car Market Still Insane, These 10 Models Are More Expensive Than New

Want your car delivered right away? You'll have to buy a used one. There’s something very weird going on on the automotive market - some used cars are more expensive than their respective new versions. This is a phenomenon we don’t see often, though it has a very simple explanation - the industry just can’t deliver as many new cars as the customers want to buy.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Ccp#Dragtimes#Plaid
MotorBiscuit

What Are the Costs for Charging Your EV?

EVs are likely going to be the future of transportation, and they offer a lot of benefits compared to the gas-powered cars of today. In addition to being much cleaner, EV owners won’t have to worry about gas prices, and instead, can recharge relatively cheaply. That being said, electricity isn’t free, so here’s a look at what the actual costs for charging your EV are.
GAS PRICE
CarBuzz.com

Strange New EV Promises 625-Mile Range And Eight Seats

Range anxiety is the number one concern for most consumers when confronted with electric vehicle ownership. In recent years, EVs have been introduced with travel ranges rivaling combustion-engined cars. The Lucid Air, for example, can travel up to 520 miles on a single charge. While impressive, a newcomer from Norway...
CARS
Inhabitat.com

Thundertruck is a cool concept for an electric vehicle

The Thundertruck electric vehicle is a rugged and futuristic solar truck concept with solar-charging batwings up top to charge off-grid. But does someone actually make it? Not yet. The Thundertruck EV is an 800-horsepower electric truck complete with interior and exterior renderings and a PR campaign. Dreamed up by Los Angeles advertising agency Wolfgang L.A., Thundertruck concept “challenges current automotive design principles.”
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Is What Ram's Electric Truck Will Be Called

It's already common knowledge that Stellantis is getting to work on an electrified Ram 1500 EV truck to take on the likes of the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning. CarBuzz has discovered a new submission to the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and subsequent filings with the Mexican trademark office (IMPI) and Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) from the company, giving us an idea of what this product might land up being called.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Instagram
Telegraph

Are electric cars suited to a life in the countryside?

Whether to go electric now or later is the great debate of the age. The Government has got fully behind battery-electric propulsion as part of its drive towards net zero, mandating that by 2030 there will be no new purely petrol- or diesel-powered cars on sale. Whether we accept it or not, before long there will be no alternative to an electric car (EV) if you’re buying brand new.
CARS
KTLA.com

Ford, GM tell their dealers to stop ripping off car buyers — or else

Two of America’s biggest carmakers have a message for their dealers: Stop ripping off customers. Ford and General Motors are warning money-hungry dealers to stop exploiting supply issues — and shortages — by charging more than the sticker price for vehicles. Automakers don’t set prices for their...
BUSINESS
Top Speed

Do Electric Cars Use Oil? - gallery

While it is true that EVs have lesser moving parts and requires lesser maintainance compared to a traditional gas-powered vehicle. It absolutely doesn't mean that an EV doesn't require routine maintaining as with any other vehicle. Take motor-oil for instance, you probably know that it needs to be replaced after...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Fastest Electric Car in the World Has a 0-60 MPH Time of Under 2 Seconds and Isn’t a Tesla

Not that long ago, EVs and other eco-friendly cars had a persistent stereotype about them. Thanks to the Toyota Prius hybrid, many people thought an EV would be slow and weak. However, this stereotype has been broken down and destroyed in recent years. Nowadays, there are a lot of high-performance EVs on the market, but surprisingly, the fastest electric car in the world isn’t a Tesla.
CARS
CNET

America's new weight problem: Electric cars

While I find an electric car revolution to be inevitable (due to sticks as much as carrots), EVs have plenty of challenges: usable range, cost, availability, depreciation and model choice. But on top of all those is their weight. Here's why that's not trivial. EVs tend to weigh a lot...
CARS
makeuseof.com

4 Things to Consider Before Switching to an Electric Vehicle

The world of electric vehicles is getting more exciting each day, which gets a lot of us thinking about switching from our gas-powered vehicles. Even though these fast, electric-powered pieces of technology of the future are great sustainable alternatives, there are some things you should take into consideration before pulling the trigger.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla-Powered Ford Mustang Is An Electric Monster

The automotive world is rapidly electrifying, with most manufacturers promising all-electric lineups within the next few decades, putting the industry at odds with die-hard lovers of ICE powertrains. For American manufacturers like Ford, the shift to EVs seems to be paying off: its first production EV, the Mustang Mach-E has gone down well, even with die-hard Ford fans, and sales are booming, but in a world deprived of exhaust orchestras, what are Ford aficionados supposed to do? Drop Tesla powertrains in fifth-gen Mustangs, of course. Nate Stewart, an engineer for the AEM EV company has transformed this fifth-gen 'Stang, into a silent killer with the help of a Tesla LDU electric motor unit out of a Model S, and it makes us believe that the future of hot rodding isn't as bleak as we once thought.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The $25,000 Tesla Is As Dead As the $35,000 Tesla

Don't hold your breath waiting for Tesla's rumored $25,000 electric car. "We are currently not working on the $25,000 car," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during a call to report the automaker's stellar fourth-quarter and full-year earnings. The reason: He has too much on his plate. Hmmm. Well, he does...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy