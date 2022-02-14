ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

Chamber announces five award winners

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 2 days ago

ELIZABETHTOWN — Honorees have been announced for annual awards to be presented at a March 10 banquet by the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

Nominations were solicited from chamber members. The annual meeting and ceremony is at Lu Mil Vineyard.

The awards and their winners are:

• Outstanding Chamber Member of the Year: Faith Partner Christian Supply.

• Outstanding Small Businessperson Award: Dean Hilton, of Hilton Realty, Grand Regal Resort, and other businesses.

• Caring Person Award: Ann Warner, of Bladen We Care.

• Honorary Lifetime Membership Award: Sylvia Campbell, mayor of Elizabethtown and part-owner of Campbell Oil Co.

• Legacy Award: Brenda Clark, retired administrative services director for the town of White Lake.

Comments / 0

Related
Bladen Journal

Bladen C.C. adds vice president to staff

DUBLIN — Dr. Dolly Horton is Bladen Community College’s vice president for Academic Affairs and Workforce Development. The college made the announcement of the new staff change this week. Horton was previously at Bishop State Community College in Mobile, Alabama serving as a dean of Health Sciences. A...
DUBLIN, NC
Bladen Journal

Emereau board meets Tuesday evening

ELIZABETHTOWN — Board of Directors for the Emereau: Bladen Charter School meet Tuesday night at 5:30. It happens at the school, 995 Airport Road in Elizabethtown. More information is available by calling 910-247-6595. The public is welcome to attend.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Elizabethtown native appointed to safety investigation board

Dr. Sylvia E. Johnson, a native of Elizabethtown, was appointed to the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board on Dec. 21 by President Biden. In a release, she said, “I am honored that President Biden nominated me and grateful that the Senate confirmed me. The President has entrusted me with what I consider to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to align my past experiences with my personal calling to ensure that workplaces remain safe and healthy for all workers.”
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethtown, NC
Elizabethtown, NC
Government
Bladen Journal

Scholarship applications available from Caswell Center Foundation

KINSTON — Scholarship applications are available for up to $1,000 from the Caswell Center Foundation. Three awards will be made for the 2022-23 academic year. A release says to qualify, “applicants must be a rising college senior or working toward a graduate degree with an allied health, education or psychology major in one of the following areas: occupational therapy, physical therapy, recreation therapy, psychology, nursing, speech-language pathology, or social work and intend to serve persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities after graduation.”
KINSTON, NC
Bladen Journal

Elizabethtown Christian captures 13 awards at state Junior Beta

GREENSBORO — Four first place awards were earned by Elizabethtown Christian Academy students at the 30th annual N.C. Junior Beta Club Convention. Landry Singletary, 2021-22 elementary vice president, gave her farewell speech during the convention. The Skit Campaign won first place, as did Christian Andrews in Elementary Woodworking, Cooper Sasser in Elementary Recyclable Art, and Kaitlyn Todd in Elementary Jewelry.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vineyard#White Lake#Christian#Chamber#Hilton Realty#Campbell Oil Co
Bladen Journal

Farm Bureau leaders recognized

RALEIGH — Recognition was given to Paul Norris and Albert Beatty at the recent annual meeting of the North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation. Norris was among the winning agents. Beatty was recognized by his peers at the Presidents’ and Agents’ Luncheon. County presidents were presented a limited edition Case knife.
RALEIGH, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
431K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy