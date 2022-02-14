Chamber announces five award winners

ELIZABETHTOWN — Honorees have been announced for annual awards to be presented at a March 10 banquet by the Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.

Nominations were solicited from chamber members. The annual meeting and ceremony is at Lu Mil Vineyard.

The awards and their winners are:

• Outstanding Chamber Member of the Year: Faith Partner Christian Supply.

• Outstanding Small Businessperson Award: Dean Hilton, of Hilton Realty, Grand Regal Resort, and other businesses.

• Caring Person Award: Ann Warner, of Bladen We Care.

• Honorary Lifetime Membership Award: Sylvia Campbell, mayor of Elizabethtown and part-owner of Campbell Oil Co.

• Legacy Award: Brenda Clark, retired administrative services director for the town of White Lake.